Andreas Weimann’s future remains uncertain going into the summer transfer window.

The Austrian is currently on loan with West Brom until the end of the season, having joined from Bristol City during the January market.

Andreas Weimann's West Brom league goals - per Fbref.com Opponent (Home or Away) Result Birmingham City (H) 1-0 win Cardiff City (H) 2-0 win

But the forward’s contract is set to expire when the campaign comes to a close, meaning he will be a free agent when his loan spell at the Hawthorns concludes.

Weimann has admitted that he isn’t thinking about his future at the moment, with his focus being on finishing the season with Albion on a high note.

However, a permanent move to the Midlands outfit could be an option if he can impress in the final weeks of the campaign.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether West Brom should pursue a permanent move for the 32-year-old this summer…

Andreas Weimann's January addition was a smart move by West Brom

Declan Harte

Given the injury issues West Brom have suffered this year, the addition of Weimann in January has proven a smart one.

With their financial constraints at the time, he was a cheap option to help bolster Carlos Corberan’s side for their push for a play-off place.

This has worked out quite well, and the Austria international has contributed two goals and two assists from nine league appearances.

Weimann has been a good option from the bench, and has offered Corberan a chance to rotate his players.

But a permanent deal in the summer would need to be done with a short-term contract as, at 32, Weimann is not a long-term option for West Brom.

However, he has proven himself as a useful option, which could be good to have for another year at the very least.

He would be a relatively cheap signing, with his wages taking up the bulk of the cost, which makes him an appealing option, even if the club should have more money to spend this summer than in previous windows.

It could come down to whether the club gains promotion or not, as Weimann’s time as a Premier League-calibre player may be over.

But if the Baggies remain in the Championship then he would be a solid squad player for a team looking to fight for promotion again next year.

Sam Rourke

Andreas Weimann has made a decent impact for the Baggies since arriving with the majority of his appearances coming from the substitutes bench.

Two goals and two assists from nine appearances is a steady return and he's proved to be a useful memer to have in and around he squad, with his experience and nous of playing at this level something that could help West Brom cement their play-off spot.

For me, this struck me as a deal that was done mainly to pad out the Baggies' attacking reinforcements rather than it being a signing that would be a guaranteed starter and be playing week in, week out - with the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike (before he was injured) relied upon to be the main attacking threats.

In-terms of a new contract for Weimann at the Hawthorns, a lot will ultimately depend on what division the side are playing in next season.

I just cannot see Weimann being offered a deal if West Brom are promoted to the Premier League - Weimann's days of playing in the English top-flight now seem quite a distant memory.

With Shilen Patel at the helm at WBA, I do think they'll be looking to bring in some real quality in attacking areas in the summer and I just cannot see Weimann getting an extension to his deal given his age.