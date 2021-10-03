Andreas Weimann delivers message to Bristol City fans following Peterborough win

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the Robins’ 3-2 win at Peterborough United and praise the away support for their influence.

The Robins went into the match hoping to get their form back on track. That came after their five-game unbeaten run in the Championship was brought to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Millwall in midweek.

Nigel Pearson’s side were able to respond in the right fashion at Peterborough in what turned out to be a very entertaining encounter in difficult conditions.

The Robins went 1-0 down before showing character to come back and take the lead before scoring a late winning goal through Chris Martin.

Weimann was not as lively as he has been in recent weeks for the Robins in the final third at Peterborough. However, he was still able to produce a strong performance and made space for others around him in the final third with some intelligent movement.

Following the win at Peterborough, Weimann took to his personal Instagram account to insist that the three points for the Robins will be crucial for them moving forwards. While he also celebrated the moment infront of the away end following Martin’s late winning goal.

The verdict

Bristol City are looking really strong at the moment and they are in a very good period of form in the Championship. The Robins showed a lot of character to bounce back from their 1-0 loss at Millwall and ensure that they went into the international break on a high with this win at Peterborough.

Weimann is proving to be a very important cog in Bristol City’s machine upfront this season.

Whilst he was unable to add to his goalscoring tally at Peterborough, he was still always working hard to try and make things happen for either himself or his other attacking partners.

The Robins have had a good period in the Championship before the international break. They now need to recover over the coming days and make sure they are ready to go again in a couple of weeks and keep climbing the table.

It was only right that Weimann praised Bristol City’s away support and they are really making a difference for the Robins this season. That is a strong factor in Pearson’s side excellent away form at the beginning of the campaign and if that continues then they should have a strong season.