With the Scott Parker era under way at Turf Moor, Burnley will be looking to get their preparations underway ahead of the 24/25 campaign getting underway next month.

The Clarets are yet to fully get stuck in to the transfer market so far this summer, with Shurandy Sambo the only player through the door since relegation from the Premier League was confirmed in May.

Mike Tresor and Maxime Esteve and both had their respective loan deals turned permanent in the only other bit of business by the Lancashire side, who are said to be chasing the signature of Caen striker Andreas Hountondji.

The Benin international impressed in Ligue 2 during the previous campaign, leaving the 22/23 Championship title winners in hot pursuit as the summer rumbles on, and here we have the latest on the ongoings concerning that deal.

Burnley tracking Caen striker Andreas Hountondji

The first rumours of Burnley’s interest in the 22-year-old were announced last week by French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, who revealed that the Clarets were chasing the Caen striker.

The post on X stated that two other unnamed German clubs were also interested in the striker, who had spent the previous season on loan at Rodez in the French second tier.

The report states that Caen would be willing to listen to offers in the €4 million region for their striker, who has spent much of his career away from his parent club to date.

Andreas Hountondji 23/24 Ligue 2 stats Appearances 34 Starts 28 Goals 14 Assists 5 Goal contribution/90 0.76 Source: FBRef

Hountondji netted 14 goals over his 34 league appearances for Rodez in the second division last season, as he helped his temporary side reach the Ligue 2 play-offs.

Clarets face St Etienne and Brest competition for Hountondji signature

In the latest reveal, French outlet L’Equipe reported that Burnley will face fierce competition from St Etienne and Brest for Hountondji’s signature this summer.

The Ligue 1 pair are both said to be interested in the striker, with the former said to be the club that is leading the way as it stands.

The report in the French media also stated that Burnley had made ‘real progress’ in trying to bring the Benin international to Lancashire recently, before the French duo entered the race for the young striker.

St Etienne will know all about Hountondji’s talents, having come up against the striker twice in the recent Ligue 2 campaign, with the second of those meetings being in Rodez’s unsuccessful playoff campaign.

Instead, it was St Etienne who won the race for promotion back to the French top flight, and are looking to take the 22-year-old with them as they get set to take on the best sides in the country.

Andreas Hountondji, Caen contract situation

It looks as though Caen could be willing to part ways with their striker this summer, as he has just entered the final year of his contract with the Ligue 2 side.

With less than 12 months left of his current deal, his parent club will be looking to recoup as much as they can in the coming weeks, as they continue to hold out for the reported €4 million price tag.

Despite his strong showings during his loan spells at clubs across France in the early stages of his career, the Beninese star has failed to make much of an impact at the Stade Michel d'Ornano so far.

With just three starts for the club, and a further 28 substitute appearances, breaking through into the first-team has proved to be quite an effort for the forward, who has netted just two goals for the side he came up through the ranks at.