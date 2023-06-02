Within 24 hours of Andrea Radrizzani releasing a personal statement vowing to put things right at Leeds United, it has been revealed he is using Elland Road as collateral for a loan.

Radrizzani’s attention over the past week has almost entirely been put towards trying to complete a takeover of relegated Serie A club Sampdoria, confirming an agreement in principle back on Tuesday.

Andrea Radrizzani aims to take out loan against Elland Road

However, a shocking update has emerged since in regard to Radrizzani’s attempt to buy Sampdoria, with Adam Crafton and Phil Hay of The Athletic revealing that the Italian businessman has actually offered Elland Road as collateral to secure a loan in order to complete his buyout of Sampdoria, the statement read: “Under a heads of terms agreement co-signed by Radrizzani — essentially an agreement in principle — Elland Road would act as collateral as part of a deal by Radrizzani’s Aser and his bidding partner Gestio Capital to borrow €30m (£25.8m; $32.1m) from Italian bank Banca Sistema, helping to fund their Sampdoria buy-out.”

The surprise didn't end there as the report also shares that no one at the club were aware of Radrizzani’s plans to use the stadium for his means, with Angus Kinnear, the 49ers, and others kept in the dark about Radrizanni's plan.

What is the reaction to Radrizzani's decision regarding Elland Road?

Naturally, fan unrest towards the hierarchy is at an all-time high, and Radrizzani likely can never show his face again in Leeds. It is the final nail in the coffin for him.

The move is a parting gift to the fans, who once fiercely supported him in his early years as an owner. It is simply a brazen goodbye to the Leeds supporters.

The first thing that Radrizzani did to ensure that fans could trust his leadership at the club was to buy back Elland Road, after years of it being leased, and highlights why this decision now is made all the worse and has ruined his initial means of getting the fans onside.

Whatever little reputation he had leftover, has been completely extinguished with this move. Irrespective of sporting failures such as relegation, which can be forgiven in football as they are a natural part of the game; something like this is unforgivable for the fans.

He is essentially asset stripping the club of its stadium, and that sort of decision will put him in the realms of Ken Bates and Massimo Cellino in terms of his unpopularity with Leeds fans as an owner.

It's made even worse that he didn't let other members of the Leeds hierarchy know, because he is aware that they would have been vocally against his bewildering decision. That is summed up by Adam Crafton, here:

Furthermore, Radrizzani has lashed out at Crafton and Hay for their reporting of this, saying that they have turned the fans against him by reporting this:

The gall and gumption to claim that anyone other than himself has turned the fans on him is remarkable.

Radrizzani's temerity blaming other people for merely reporting the facts about his own relationship-destroying-decisions that are entirely his doing is quite something, and he really ought to accept accountability if he is to save any face at all before the takeover of 49ers Enterprises is confirmed.