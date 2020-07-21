Andrea Radrizzani teases record-breaking Leeds United transfer could happen

Andrea Radrizzani has teased that a record-breaking Leeds United transfer could be on the horizon, with the club’s owner revealing he thinks the club could break the £18m fee in the coming weeks.

Leeds are revelling in a promotion back to the Premier League, with the weekend gone by a memorable one.

Friday saw Leeds promoted to the Premier League, before the Championship title was wrapped up on Saturday without a ball being kicked as Brentford lost to Stoke City. Then, on Sunday, Marcelo Bielsa’s side played like Champions to beat Derby County 3-1.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

For owner, Radrizzani, attention is turning to the transfer window, with the Italian revealing the club could well break their club-record fee, which currently stands at the £18m they spent on Rio Ferdinand back in 2000.

As Per Leeds Live, Radrizzani teased a record-breaking transfer was on the horizon: “Yes, I think we could break it soon.”

There is a deal in place to surpass Ferdinand’s record with Jean-Kevin Augustin, but the Frenchman’s loan spell at Elland Road was a poor one and he managed only three appearances for the club.

However, this report explains how Leeds aren’t keen on the deal and neither is Augustin, despite the ‘obligation’ to buy with RB Leipzig.

The Verdict

This is exciting news and the promotion back to the Premier League means that Leeds United are fishing in a completely different market this summer.

For them, it is going to be about bringing in quality signings and that probably means breaking Ferdinand’s 20-year record a couple of times.

Whatever money is there to spend, Leeds do need four or five quality additions to get them competing in the Premier League and Radrizzani seems more than open to splashing the cash.

Thoughts? Let us know!