Andrea Radrizzani stance on potential Leeds United investors discussed

Angus Kinnear has been discussing Andrea Radrizzani’s stance on investment at Leeds United, revealing how the club’s owner will always welcome the possibility of that happening to make the club stronger.

Leeds have been under Radrizzani’s full control since the summer of 2017 and he has overseen the club transform from mid-table strugglers to automatic promotion favourites under Marcelo Bielsa.

In his time at the club Radrizzani has struck a partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, whilst more recently, Qatari Sports Investments have been linked with investment given their relationship with the Italian.

However, nothing has truly come to fruition with QSI.

Despite that, Kinnear touched on the Radrizzani’s stance surrounding potential investors.

“Andrea is a passionate and committed owner, but has always said he will always welcome investment that can make Leeds United stronger,” Kinnear told fans’ forum LUFCTALK.

“This does not just mean having the available funds, but also the right ambition and principles for Leeds United. This was why our first equity partner was the 49ers.”

Radrizzani sees Leeds on the cusp of promotion as things stand, with just nine games separating Bielsa’s side from automatic promotion.

Leeds are top of the Championship table, a point clear of West Bromwich Albion in second. More importantly, seven points separate the Whites and Fulham, who hold the biggest threat to the top-two at this stage.

The Verdict

Radrizzani has serious ambition to take Leeds to the top and he seems to accept that it he might need investors to help him realise that dream.

Nevertheless, he’s got Leeds where he wants them at the moment and should the club win promotion to the Premier League, rumours may start to materialise as the club would be a much bigger pull in the top-flight.

