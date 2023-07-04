Andrea Radrizzani has wished Daniel Farke well as he was named as the new Leeds United head coach.

Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke

After a lengthy process following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League, it was announced on Tuesday evening that the club had appointed former Norwich City chief Farke.

That came as a relief to the fans, who had grown increasingly frustrated at the time it had taken to name the German as Sam Allardyce’s successor, especially with the new Championship season starting in a month.

However, the delay had been because 49ers Enterprises are completing a full buy-out of the club from Radrizzani, who has since bought Serie B side Sampdoria.

Even though the EFL haven’t fully finalised the takeover, it’s all agreed, and the decision was made to bring Farke in now, ensuring he doesn’t miss pre-season.

What has Andrea Radrizzani had to say about Daniel Farke to Leeds?

Even though the Italian businessman was in charge when Leeds ended their long stay outside the Premier League, and brought in Marcelo Bielsa, it’s fair to say things ended badly for Radrizzani in Yorkshire.

The supporters were hugely critical of the decision to sack Bielsa, whilst recruitment has been questioned, among other things as they survived on the final day in 2022, only to go down 12 months later.

Nevertheless, Radrizzani still has a connection with the club, and he took to Twitter to react with a short message in response to Farke’s appointment.

“Congrats and good luck Daniel. MOT.”

Is Andrea Radrizzani still involved with Leeds?

As mentioned, the 49ers full buy-out from has all been agreed, with the EFL simply completing the necessary checks before they can officially take charge.

But, the decision to appoint Farke is entirely down to the new regime, with Radrizzani having no say in this appointment. He is already in place at Sampdoria, with Andrea Pirlo their new boss as they look to bounce back to the top-flight after a disappointing relegation from Serie A last season.

Leeds United summer plans

This has obviously been in the pipeline for a while now, so Farke’s announcement means that things can start to happen at Elland Road - and there's a lot to do.

There are a host of departures on the cards, with Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson all thought to be in advanced talks about moving on. Meanwhile there are doubts about the future of several others, including Wilfried Gnonto, Illan Meslier and Tyler Adams, among others.

So, Farke will want to get an idea quickly who is part of his plans, as it will also dictate what areas need to be prioritised in terms of who to bring in. It’s been reported that Farke will be given a decent budget to work with, as the 49ers look to ensure Leeds’ return to the Championship is a very brief one. Therefore, a busy few weeks are expected for Leeds, as they look to reshape the squad for their promotion push.