Andrea Radrizzani has predicted a bright future for Leeds United, as he apologised to fans for the mistakes that lead to their relegation this season.

Leeds United takeover ends Radrizzani’s involvement

It was confirmed last week that the Italian businessman had agreed a deal with 49ers Enterprises that would allow them to take full control of the Whites, ending his association with the club that stretched back to 2017.

And, it’s fair to say that was a very popular decision right now, as the support had been furious with Radrizzani, and other key figures at the club, following their relegation from the Premier League.

The owner was blamed for putting too much trust in the wrong people, which contributed to their struggles, with recruitment having been questioned over the past few windows, as well as the managerial appointments. Furthermore, fans were understandably furious when it emerged that Radrizzani had used Elland Road as security in a bid to buy Sampdoria.

However, there were good times under Radrizzani, as he was the one running the club when they ended their long stay outside the top-flight, whilst Marcelo Bielsa arrived under his ownership.

That was mentioned by a fan on Twitter, and he responded with an honest assessment of how things played out for him in Yorkshire.

“We had 3 years of exciting football with Marcelo and some historical moments for the Club. I am sorry it didn’t end as I wanted and I disappointed you all. We made mistakes and we paid a big price for it. I am sure the Club is in good hands and has a bright future.”

Leeds set for new era under 49ers

Firstly, it’s nice to see Radrizzani acknowledge that he has made mistakes that have contributed to Leeds’ relegation, because unfortunately that was the case, from the managerial appointments to the money that was given to Victor Orta with recruitment. Plus, the claims with Elland Road were very concerning, and it suggested he didn’t seem to care about the future of the club once he knew he was getting out.

But, equally so, you have to be fair and say that he was in charge for the most successful period for Leeds in the past 20 years, so he does deserve credit for that.

Ultimately though, the 49ers coming into the club is right for anything, and in history Radrizzani may be judged more favourably, and all connected to the club will be hoping his final point is right, and they are set for a ‘bright future’ under the new owners.