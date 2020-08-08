Andrea Radrizzani reveals Leeds United’s long-term plan after PL promotion

Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani has revealed his long-term goal for the club after earning promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites won the Championship after a quite sensational campaign under Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa and now return to the top-flight for the first time in just under 20 years.

This sparked frantic celebrations throughout Leeds, although now the club are determined to make a statement of intent over the next four or five years.

Radrizzani has expressed that he wants his team to secure their Premier League status over the next couple of seasons, before making a real go at getting just behind the top six.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Radrizzani said: “I need first to secure the team in the Premier League for the next three years, to stay there.

“If we stay there for three years at least then we can have a very bright future and aim to be just behind the top six. That’s my goal.”

The Verdict

If Leeds are to make a real go at getting back to their former success then they must make a plan and it appears that Radrizzani already has an idea of how he wants the club to look in the coming years.

It’s so important that in the current climate of football that there is a long-term plan and it’s great to see that Radrizzani understands that it will be difficult to stay in the division next season.

Leeds will certainly be a tough team to play against in the new campaign but they must also be realistic and not expect too much from their side too quickly otherwise supporters may be left disappointed.