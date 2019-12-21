Andrea Radrizzani responds to controversial decision during Leeds’ 2-1 defeat to Fulham

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has issued his reaction to the controversial penalty awarded against his side during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites saw their 11-game unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Scott Parker’s side, and they fell to behind to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot-kick after the referee adjudged Ben White to have fouled Bobby Reid inside the box.

Leeds then equalised in the second half courtesy of Patrick Bamford’s tap-in before Josh Onomah then restored Fulham’s lead, but the early penalty decision remained one of the key talking points of the game at full-time.

After the match, Radrizzani took to Twitter to share a clip of the penalty incident alongside two seemingly sarcastic clapping emojis.

Can you score maximum points in this Leeds quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 First of all, which manager was appointed following the departure of Garry Monk? Pep Clotet Thomas Christiansen Marcelo Bielsa Steve Evans

Leeds remain at second place in the Championship table given their significant points cushion ahead of the chasing pack, but this has now been reduced to nine points as a result of their failure to avoid defeat against the Cottagers.

The Verdict

Leeds did not exactly deliver a vintage performance against Fulham, but they can consider themselves somewhat unfortunate given the nature of the penalty decision, and it is clear Radrizzani feels the referee should not have awarded the foul.

The decision meant Leeds were on the back foot from the very start of the match, and this ultimately cost them given the full-time result, but there should be no need for serious panic as they are still nine points clear of third place.