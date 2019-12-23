Andrea Radrizzani responds in brilliant fashion to disgruntled Leeds United fan after defeat to Fulham

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham on Saturday, as they missed out on an opportunity to close the gap on league leaders West Brom.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring on the day for the Cottagers from the penalty spot, after Ben White was controversially adjudged to have fouled Bobby Reid after just seven minutes.

Patrick Bamford responded for Marcelo Bielsa’s side though, as he equalised for the visitors, before Josh Onomah scored the winner for Scott Parker’s men as they secured a crucial three points.

One Leeds United fan seemingly wasn’t impressed with the result, and took to Twitter to criticise the club’s owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizaani responded quickly though, and wished the disgruntled fan a ‘Merry Christmas’ as Leeds look to prepare for their next game against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Merry Christmas 🎄 love to you and family 😍have a good one https://t.co/aBOqBXbWOP — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) December 22, 2019

Leeds will be keen to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they are now without a win in their last two games, after a draw with Cardiff City last weekend.

The defeat to Fulham means that they are now just eight points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table, and they’ll be hoping they can avoid a slump during the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The Whites missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term, as they were beaten by Derby County in their play-off semi-final at Elland Road.

But Bielsa’s men have certainly put themselves in a strong position as we head towards the New Year, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see that he’s still in high spirits heading into the New Year.

It was a frustrating defeat to take for Leeds at the weekend, especially after the controversial decision to award Fulham a penalty early into the game.

It’s going to be an interesting January transfer window ahead for the Whites, as they look to make the necessary additions to strengthen their squad ahead of their promotion bid in the second-half of this year’s campaign.