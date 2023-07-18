Andrea Radrizzani has claimed he still loves Leeds United, after speaking for the first time since the takeover of 49ers Enterprises was given EFL approval.

Last night, Leeds announced that the EFL had given the green light for the sale of the club from Radrizzani to 49ers Enterprises, which was "paving the way for the immediate transition of ownership".

It’s no secret that the a deal in principle had been agreed to complete a full buy-out of Leeds from former owner Radrizzani, who has since bought Sampdoria. However, the final step was getting EFL approval before it could be announced.

With it approved, Paraag Marathe, previously vice chairman and board member of the club, will take over as Leeds United chairman from the Italian.

The update from the Whites also confirms that Angus Kinnear will remain in his role as CEO, with Rudy Cline-Thomas named as new vice chairman of the club.

What has Radrizzani said about selling Leeds United?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Radrizzani revealed some of his happiest and proudest memories at Elland Road. He said: "It was a very sweet time in my life. Unfortunately, it didn't end the way I wished, but I bring with me a lot of nice memories and good friendships I built.

"I love Leeds, it was a great experience in my life.

"[The best memory] was to win the Championship and get promoted with Marcelo [Bielsa]. It's bitter now to know that the club are back in the Championship, but in my six years I achieved what I wanted, so for me it was the peak of this period.

"It's sad because I worked very hard for six years. I took risks, I invested a lot of money, I transformed the club.

"You can look at the numbers. I bought the club and it was making £36 million revenue in the Championship and after three years we were at £60 million revenue and then in the Premier League at £210 million revenue.

"The numbers show the transformation of the club, but also, if you're in Leeds you can see the transformation in the city. Football is a great platform and we brought back the Premier League and a lot of solidarity, and this is very important for the community as well.

"We also invested a lot in infrastructure: facilities, training ground, stadium lounges.

"So, overall, I not only have great memories but I'm pretty sure we left a solid, modern club, compared with what I found when I arrived."

Speaking via Leeds United's website, Radrizzani added: "It has been an honour to guide Leeds United over the last six years and to spend so much time with the best fanbase in the world. 49ers Enterprises have been fantastic partners for years and I'm confident they will take Leeds to the next level."

What does the takeover mean for Leeds?

The recent decisions have been made by the 49ers anyway, so not much has immediately changed, but the long-term strategy can now be put into action.

They have also sanctioned the transfers that have taken place, particularly in terms of outgoings, and they will now be in a position to get the new players through the door that the Daniel Farke wants much more quickly, without the approval of Radrizzani.

The Italian has largely improved things behind the scenes at Leeds as he points out in the interview, but the end had turned sour and a parting of ways was the best course of action for both the club and Radrizzani.