Andrea Radrizzani outlines future plans for Leeds United ahead of Premier League return

Leeds United will be preparing for life back in the Premier League this summer, after they won a long-awaited promotion from the Championship.

The Whites finished top of the second-tier standings, and ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, which certainly makes for impressive reading.

Marcelo Bielsa has established himself as a cult hero at Elland Road, and he’ll be hoping that can remain the case when they’re playing their football in the top-flight.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Whites, as they look to make the necessary additions to their squad ahead life back in the Premier League.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Yorkshire Post), Andrea Radrizzani outlined his vision for the club, and felt that the first two seasons back in the top-flight will be tricky.

“I have a clear vision. I need first to secure the team in the Premier League for the next three years.

“The first two will be the most difficult as shown by statistics. If we stay for three years at least then we can have a very bright future, aiming to be just behind the top six.”

Radrizzani went on to admit that the mentality of key figures around Elland Road has changed (in a positive way), and insisted that he would be remaining grounded and not getting ahead of himself.

“We have changed the mentality of everyone. This is the most important impact I have had in the club.

“It was a process to learn and do my job better. When you are exposed to verbal abuse or even seeing my team like Victor abused I suffer a lot but that process helps me to enjoy (success) more.

“It’s important to stay grounded. I can find my balance and be more focused on the future to work calmly.”

The Verdict:

It’s certainly an exciting year ahead for Leeds supporters to look forward to.

The club seem to be in the right hands as well, with Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta. On the field as well, Marcelo Bielsa has really impressed me in charge of the Yorkshire-based club.

If the ‘feel-good’ atmosphere at Elland Road can remain in place, then I see no reason as to why they won’t find themselves playing in the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

It’s good to hear that Radrizzani has got a clear plan in place ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.