Highlights Andrea Radrizzani reflects on his time at Leeds United, admitting to making mistakes but hoping to learn from them. It ended on a bitter note, but was important for his professional growth.

Radrizzani wasted no time in getting back into football ownership, taking over at Italian side Sampdoria, who were financially struggling. They are currently 15th in Serie B.

Under new ownership, Leeds United are currently third in the Championship table, with hopes of bridging the gap to the top two and securing promotion to the Premier League. Fans are feeling optimistic again after a disappointing few years.

Andrea Radrizzani has opened up on his experience with Leeds United as he embarks on the next step in his football career.

The 49-year-old was the previous owner at Elland Road, before departing the club earlier this year.

Radrizzani joined the club in January 2017, initially buying a 50 per cent stake in the Whites as they embarked on a journey back to the Premier League.

The businessman experienced many ups and downs during his time with the Yorkshire outfit, including promotion to the top flight, as well as relegation back to the Championship.

He sold his remaining shares in the club earlier this year to 49ers Enterprises, who had become partners in 2018, walking away from Leeds entirely last summer.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said about his time at Leeds United?

Speaking to Tutto Mercato Web, Radrizzani has opened up on the experience he had with Leeds during his six years at Elland Road.

The Italian has admitted to making mistakes, reflecting that the end of his time with the club was quite bitter but that he hopes to have learned from everything that happened.

“It ended with a bit of bitterness, but it was very important for my professional growth,” said Radrizzani.

“I did many good things but also many mistakes, I hope to learn from those.”

Radrizzani hasn’t wasted any time in getting back into football ownership, having used the opportunity to sell his shares in Leeds to take over at Italian side Sampdoria.

Sampdoria were a financially stricken club prior to his takeover, alongside business partner Matteo Manfredi.

The Serie B side are currently 15th in the second tier of Italian football, having earned 13 points from their opening 13 games.

This is the club’s first campaign down in Serie B since 2012, having suffered relegation from the top division prior to Radrizzani’s arrival as the latest owner.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Meanwhile, under the new ownership of the 49ers Enterprises, Leeds are currently third in the Championship table.

Daniel Farke was appointed as manager in Radrizzani’s final weeks with the club, and the German has led the team towards a promotion challenge.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The gap to the automatic promotion places is eight points after 16 games.

Leeds will be hoping to bridge the gap to the top two, as they chase immediate promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Yorkshire outfit will return to league action on Friday evening with an away trip to relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

How have Leeds United fared since Radrizzani’s exit?

Leeds had a lot of work to get through following Radrizzani’s exit due to the previous departure of director of football Victor Orta, who held a prominent role behind the scenes.

Farke had to be appointed as manager prior to pre-season getting underway, and a lot of transfer activity had to be decided on.

But Leeds have fared well under their new owners, competing at the top of the Championship table.

While promotion to the top flight is far from guaranteed, supporters are starting to feel a sense of optimism around Elland Road again after a disappointing last couple of years.