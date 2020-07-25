Andrea Radrizzani issues strong Leeds United message outlining future plans

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has made it clear that he has no intention of selling the club as he predicts a bright future for the Whites.

The Yorkshire outfit ended their 16-year stay outside the Premier League in fine fashion as Marcelo Bielsa’s men went up as champions last week.

Given the riches that come with the top-flight in English football, it has prompted talk that Radrizzani could look to sell – as it has been suggested in the past that QSI and the San Francisco 49ers owners could be keen on taking control of Leeds.

However, speaking to the Times, the Italian explained how he is committed to remaining in charge and that he wouldn’t relinquish control.

“I am 100 per cent committed. People said, ‘Ah, you’re going to go up and sell.’ Actually, it’s the opposite. The interest of the club is always top for me.

“If one day I’d like to open the door to a partner to help, and I considered that they added value to this club to close the gap with the bigger clubs, of course I will be sitting down and listening. But I want to control the club and develop it.”

The verdict

It’s clear that Radrizzani has big ambitions for Leeds United and winning promotion to the Premier League was just the first step.

He has managed to unite everyone at the club and the decision to appoint, and pay for, Bielsa was superb and it has worked out spectacularly for the club.

So, Leeds are in a good place right now and fans will be delighted to see that Radrizzani is committed and already looking ahead.

