Andrea Radrizzani issues important update on Marcelo Bielsa’s future at Leeds United

Leeds United have endured a tough few years, but the club are heading back to the promised land of the Premier League next season.

One man that has been key to their promotion from the Championship this season is Marcelo Bielsa, with the Leeds boss hardly putting a foot wrong in his time with the club to date.

Leeds were crowned champions of the second-tier at the weekend, and recently extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points with a win over Derby County on Sunday afternoon.

Bielsa’s contract is due to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, which will have some of the Elland Road faithful concerned over his future at the club.

Speaking in an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed that he’s confident that Bielsa will remain with the club heading towards the 2020/21 campaign later this year.

Andrea Radizzani on a Zoom call this morning before 'a meeting about a player for next season'. Says he's confident Bielsa will stay but believes it's an honour for anyone to manage Leeds. Recruitment will be quality over quantity and selective. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 20, 2020

Leeds are set to host relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Wednesday evening, in their final match of this year’s campaign, as they look to round off their promotion-winning season with a positive result against the Addicks.

The Verdict:

The Elland Road faithful will absolutely love this.

Bielsa has been brilliant for Leeds since he took charge of the club, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see what he’s capable of when they’re in the Premier League next season.

It’s also good to hear that recruitment will be based on quality over quantity, as Leeds need to strengthen in some areas, but not all of them.

They can’t afford to follow what Fulham did last season and sign numerous players, only to be relegated back into the Championship after one season in the top-flight.