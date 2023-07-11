Andrea Radrizzani has hit back at accusations from Leeds United fans against his running of the club.

The Italian businessman has agreed to sell his remaining 56 per cent stake in the Yorkshire club to 49ers Enterprises.

Once the deal is officially completed, Radrizzani is expected to step away from his role at the club as he looks to focus on his ownership of Serie B side Sampdoria.

49ers Enterprises already own a 44 per cent stake in the Championship side, but are now hoping to secure total ownership following a deal with Radrizzani.

However, the deal is still awaiting EFL approval before it can be finalised.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said to Leeds United fans?

The launch of this season’s home kit has been revealed, with many supporters enjoying the new look for the year ahead.

A new front of shirt sponsor has been placed on the jersey, with Sbotop ending their partnership with the club in favour of Boxt taking over the primary advertising position on the shirt.

The design has been met positively by many fans, with one in particular claiming that Radrizzani should take notes on what a proper home kit is supposed to look like.

The soon to be former owner of the club has hit back at this response, indicating that he is the one who is behind the current home shirt design.

“Who do you think made it?” wrote Radrizzani, via Twitter.

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds’ three-year stint in the Premier League came to an end last May, signalling the end of the 48-year-old’s time in charge at Elland Road.

A deal had been agreed for 49ers Enterprises to take over the club should they remain in the Premier League.

But relegation just meant that a new valuation of the club had to be agreed upon, with the Americans still moving forward with their purchase of Leeds.

Daniel Farke has been installed as the latest manager at Elland Road, with the German aiming to steer the team back to the top flight at the first attempt.

It will likely be a busy summer ahead as the club prepares for a competitive Championship season.

Farke’s reign in charge of Leeds begins with his first fixture coming on 6 August against Cardiff City at Elland Road.

How will Andrea Radrizzani be remembered by Leeds United fans?

The Italian was behind the revival of the club back into the Premier League, which will be remembered by many Leeds fans.

However, his running of the side was not always popular and certain decisions were met with a lot of backlash.

Most supporters will likely be happy to see new ownership arrive at Elland Road, with the club in need of a refresh after a disappointing relegation from the Premier League.

Farke will be an interesting appointment, with the new owners set to back the former Norwich City boss in the transfer market.

His arrival is a positive sign for the future of Leeds given his incredible track record at this level.