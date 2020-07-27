Andrea Radrizzani hints at future of Leeds United fan favourite

Andrea Radrizzani has hinted at Gaetano Berardi’s long-term Leeds United future after the defender suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury against Derby County.

The injury has left the defender’s career in an unlikely situation where he is unsure if a club will take him up on a contract.

His deal at Leeds is set to expire, and after the title victory it is not known whether the Swiss player will stay on at Elland Road.

Leeds United owner Radrizzani has admitted that Berardi can count on him, and that there is preparations ongoing with the defender regarding his future.

Speaking to the Leeds Live, Radrizzani said: “Last week he got a bad injury so we don’t know what’s going on his in life, but we’ve prepared something to remind him he’s Leeds, he’s one of us whatever decision he will take.

“He knows he can count on me and I think you as well. Gaetano, thank you for your commitment.”

The Verdict

Berardi has been a superb figure for Leeds over the years and it’s good to hear that Radrizzani has made preparations for the defender after he picked up such an awful injury.

Hopefully either Leeds keep him on a contract, or another picks him up and offers him a role in the background meaning that he can still pick up at least some sort of wage for the next nine months.

Leeds have a big chance next year to make their name once more in the Premier League, and they won’t want to make the same mistake as Fulham when they went up, so it’s important to keep the same names around the squad and changing room.