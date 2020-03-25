Andrea Radrizzani hints at future deal after revealing Leeds United, Ibrahimovic talks

Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed that he held talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a move in the January transfer window.

Leeds United were in the market for a striker following Arsenal’s decision to recall Eddie Nketiah to North London, leaving Patrick Bamford as the only recognised number nine at the club.

Jean-Kevin Augustin was the man who was brought in to the club, but in a revealing interview, the Whites’ owner discussed his conversations with the former Inter Milan and Manchester United star over a move, before he eventually signed for AC Milan.

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio, Radrizzani said: “Cavani? The president had given me the availability to verify the interest with the player’s brother.

“However, the negotiation never flew.

“I spoke more concretely with Zlatan … He could give us a decisive push but he decided to go to Milan It was very honest and transparent with me.”

Asked if he would try again next season, Radrizzani replied, “It depends”.

The verdict

What a coup this would have been.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the biggest names in world football and so for him to play for Leeds United would have been massive.

Of course their place in the Championship may have made the move impossible to pull off from a financial point of view, but you can’t argue with the ambition of the owners.

However if they’re in the Premier League next term, you never know…

