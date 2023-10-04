Highlights Garry Monk could potentially replace Andrea Pirlo as manager of Sampdoria, reuniting him with former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The 44-year-old has had an array of EFL jobs over the course of his coaching career, including Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Swansea City in the Premier League. However, Monk has been out of work since leaving Wednesday in 2020.

What next for Garry Monk?

A report from SampNews24 has claimed that Monk could be a contender to replace Pirlo at Sampdoria if the Serie B outfit opt for a change in management after a tough start to the season.

Pirlo has overseen just two draws and a single victory so far this season, with Sampdoria nestled in the Serie B relegation zone. That decision will ultimately rest with Radrizzani, who took over the Italian club in the summer following his sale of Leeds United to 49ers Enterprises after relegation back into the EFL.

It's claimed that Monk could be a contender to replace Pirlo at Sampdoria, with Radrizzani having previously, briefly, crossed paths with him at Leeds.

Have Radrizzani and Monk worked together before?

Monk was Leeds manager during the 2016/17 campaign, leading them to seventh in the Championship table. They had looked on course for a place in the top-six until the closing weeks of the season, but ultimately failed in that pursuit - nevertheless, Monk had delivered Leeds' best season in five years and had rejuvenated belief at Elland Road.

Radrizzani's full takeover from Massimo Cellino was completed at the end of that season, in the summer of 2017. However, Monk resigned on May 25th, just 48 hours after the announcement confirming Radrizzani's buyout after taking an initial 50% stake in the January.

The pair's working relationship at Elland Road was, therefore, a short one.

Monk's managerial record

Monk left Leeds with a win percentage of 47.2%, having had initial success with Swansea City between February 2014 and December 2015 in the Premier League.

On the back of heading out of Elland Road, Monk took the Middlesbrough job after their relegation from the Premier League, but lasted only 26 games, suffering nine defeats in that short period.

Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday were Monk's next destinations, guiding them to 17th and 16th respectively in his full seasons in-charge. He has been out of work since leaving Hillsborough in late 2020.

Interestingly, all five of Monk's former clubs - Swansea, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday - are in the Championship this season.

Could Monk and Radrizzani work together again?

At the time Monk left Leeds, his reputation was solid, having turned a tough start around at Elland Road to push the club in the right direction.

However, his decision to walk away from the club at the time Radrizzani took over left a sour taste, although it did feel largely down to the fact that Leeds were moving away from a First Team Manager model and turning to a head coach/Director of Football, with Victor Orta following the Italian through the door to oversee transfers.

That hectic few days that saw Radrizzani takeover and Monk walk out of Leeds makes this Sampdoria link-up potentially quite awkward and certainly something to keep tabs on in the weeks to come.

It's got to be said, though, that Monk's reputation isn't what it was after ultimately failing to convince in any of his last three EFL jobs.