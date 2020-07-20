Andrea Radrizzani addresses talk surrounding potential Leeds United exit

Andrea Radrizzani has been discussing Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan as links with the vacant Huddersfield Town job begin to emerge.

Leeds have seen Corberan serve as part of Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff in the last two years, but on the back of promotion to the Premier League, he’s a man in demand in terms of the Championship.

Huddersfield Town have began their search for Danny Cowley’s successor today, with Corberan’s name in the mix.

As Radrizzani begins to revel in his club’s promotion to the Premier League, he offered his thoughts on Corberan, who undoubtedly has aspirations to take a top job before long.

As per Leeds Live, Radrizzani said: “I understand the ambition of Carlos.

“Already last year he had some opportunities to leave to become a first-team coach. I asked him to stay one year because we had an unfinished job and he did stay.

“I think now he needs to have the credit to enjoy this moment of success with everybody because he does this job, hard work every day, I know how much Carlos works and I think now it’s also good that he can take his own way, his own path and start a new journey to build himself as a first-team coach.

“He deserves it.”

Corberan has provided a link between Leeds’ academy and first-team in the past two years, overseeing a number of academy players step up to work with Bielsa and feature in the Championship.

Plenty of those players were involved in the celebrations at Pride Park over the weekend, with Jamie Shackleton even scoring in a 3-1 win over Derby County.

The Verdict

The work done by Corberan in the last two seasons has been really good and it would be a blow for Leeds to lose him this summer.

However, Radrizzani appears quite accepting of the fact he could want to take this opportunity elsewhere and is going to retain his class throughout the process.

It would be disappointing for Leeds, but they have got to look at the bigger picture in terms of looking after Corberan’s best interests.

