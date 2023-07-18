Andrea Radrizzani has been discussing his relationship with Leeds United's former sporting director, Victor Orta.

This comes following the news that Leeds' well-documented and much anticipated takeover by the 49ers Enterprises had been given official approval by the EFL on Monday evening.

However, the Italian has stated that if given the opportunity to "go back", he would be "more careful" in his relationship with Orta, who has since taken up a similar role at Sevilla, replacing 'Monchi' who is now Aston Villa's new President of Football Operations.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said about Victor Orta?

The duo had been working alongside each other on the Whites' board following Radrizzani's 100% buyout of the club in the summer of 2017, which ended the bizarre reign of Massimo Cellino at Elland Road.

Since that summer of 2017, the fortunes of Leeds United have continued to be very up and down under six different managers.

However, since the club regained their Premier League status in 2020 under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, the club's bid to fully re-establish itself in the top flight ended in disaster, as after just three seasons they find themselves back at square one in a divisional sense.

Radrizzani highlighted this aspect when quizzed by Sky Sports about the role Orta played prior to his departure in March, as many supporters believed the buck stopped with the Spaniard.

"Like every football director, he can make some good calls and some bad calls," the Italian stated.

"He brought in players such as Raphinha, but there were other choices who made less of an impact. But I think this is part of the job."

Despite this, Radrizzani believes that there was a joint responsibility between the two, and, in hindsight, would have operated the club in a different manner.

He continued: "If I could go back, I would be more careful of a couple of things. First of all, following Victor unconditionally. He is very talented but he tended to focus his scouting on players who still have to show they are good enough.

"In our time at the club, only having three years in the Premier League was dangerous.

"That's why the risk is higher when trying to find the right player compared to somebody who is 27 or 28 years old."

What were Leeds' main transfer window failings?

Last season, under Jesse Marsch - who eventually guided Leeds to a narrow escape from relegation on the final day of the previous campaign - the club spent an estimated £151.39m on a number of players with no prior Premier League experience, barring goalkeeper Joel Robles, who has since departed.

Radrizzani stated that the club lacked a lot of team spirit and character, as they would eventually be relegated with no victories in their final nine outings under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

"At a club like Leeds that need to consolidate in the Premier League, if you're spending over £100m in the summer transfer window, then you need one or two players that show team spirit and a character to fight on the pitch. I think this is what we lacked," Radrizzani admitted.

"I think Victor had too much of a challenge to take a coach and players from the Austrian league and expect them to perform in the Premier League. The gap between the two is too big.

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

"But I take the same amount of responsibility. I was not anywhere else, I was here so I have to be blamed as well on the same level as Victor and the management team."

What does the new takeover do for Leeds United?

This new takeover represents a new era at Elland Road in a bid to take the club back to the Premier League and further establish themselves more than the previous regime were able to do.

Overseeing the appointment of Daniel Farke shows that Paarag Marathe only has promotion on his mind, as he leads the new board in West Yorkshire, but has already described the change at the club as a "neccessary reset."