Liam Cooper's summer-long transfer saga has finally come to an end, after the former Leeds United captain's move to Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia has been confirmed, with Andrea Radrizanni reacting to the latest news.

He has signed for the club on a two-year deal, with his new team currently second bottom in the Bulgarian First League, having won just one game this season.

There was always likely to be somewhat of a changing of the guard for Leeds occurring this summer. Some leadership figures with experience and know-how were likely to depart, which included Cooper, Luke Ayling, and Stuart Dallas.

As the 2023/24 season progressed, it began to feel less and less likely that his future was to be in West Yorkshire by the game, with Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu preferred at left-sided centre-back, and both sharing the captaincy at the club for the majority of the season.

The central defender found his game time limited last term, with Joe Rodon coming in on loan to play alongside Struijk, whilst Ampadu is also able to operate in this role and has switched from holding midfield to centre-back in the absence of the Dutchman.

With Max Wöber returning, Cooper's place has fallen even further in the pecking order, due to the two peak-age left-footed centre-backs, as opposed to Cooper in the twilight of his footballing career.

The centre-back's contract expired with Leeds in the summer and he spent the last few months training with multiple clubs in the Championship, including Hull City, and had been linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers, Derby County, and the Tigers themselves. Nothing materialised, and his next chapter is instead set to be in Bulgaria.

Liam Cooper career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Hull City 17 0 0 Carlisle United (loan) 7 1 0 Huddersfield Town (loan) 7 0 2 Chesterfield 80 6 1 Leeds United 284 11 6 Scotland 19 0 1

Andrea Radrizanni reacts to Liam Cooper exit

Cooper has been Mr Leeds United in many ways since joining from Chesterfield in 2014, and over the course of his tenure at Elland Road he made 284 appearances in both the Premier League and the Championship.

Although Cooper was signed by Radrizanni's predeccesor, Massimo Cellino, the central defender's best years came during Radrizanni's era at the club. Specifically, Cooper's peak at Leeds was under Marcelo Bielsa, where he lifted the Championship title in 2020.

On his X account, Cooper wrote a long message to thank many, including Bielsa. He said: "To the best in the land. After 10 years, 7 as your captain, it's time to say goodbye. When I arrived at LUFC I had one ambition and that was to leave the shirt in a better position than when I arrived. I do believe I have done that, with the help and support of some incredible people.

"Firstly I have to thank Marcelo and his staff. My relationship with Marcelo is well documented, he made me a better player, a better leader and a better man. I would like to thank all of the managers I have worked with in the past decade but Marcelo's influence on me and the Club in general was beyond anything I can put into words.

Cooper played a key part in their title-winning season, and he was excellent in defence for Leeds alongside Ben White, and even adapted well during their first season back in the top-flight after 16 years, under the stewardship of Radrizanni, Victor Orta, and co.

Leeds' owner has offered his reaction to the latest regarding Cooper:

Liam Cooper's next career move after Leeds

Cooper will want to play more regularly than just 19 appearances from the previous campaign. The ex-Leeds skipper started 11 of those games, and accrued just over 1000 minutes of football in 2023/24.

A two-year deal will give him the financial security he wants, and it will be interesting to see if he returns to English football when this contract expires, but the main thing is to be back playing regularly again.

The new CSKA Sofia centre-back will be hoping to make his debut in Monday's fixture against city rivals Lokomotiv Sofia away from home and to improve upon their poor position in the league, too.

He will always be regarded as a legend at Leeds for 10 years of service, and many as captain, but Leeds are moving in a different direction under Daniel Farke and have a much younger squad again this season.