Andre Green delivers clear message on his Sheffield Wednesday future

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Andre Green has insisted that he remains fully committed to the Owls and is planning to remain with the club next season even if they suffer relegation to League One.

Green was handed just his second start for the Owls in the Championship in the 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday. Despite ending up on the losing side, he was able to make a positive impression making four key passes and winning the penalty for Josh Windass’ goal. It was a performance that showed the qualities he could offer Sheffield Wednesday if he stays fit.

Jamie Smith had issued a challenge to Green earlier in the week to try and fulfil his potential with the Owls and display his best form. The attacker certainly needs to start doing that now and he needs to try and get a consistent run of games under his belt next term.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Following the defeat at Middlesbrough, Green speaking to the media was keen to insist that he has no desire to leave the club even if they are relegated. While he also suggested he is focusing on getting a strong campaign under his belt next term after missing a lot of football in the last year or so.

He said: “Yeah, I’ve still got another year after here, I’ve come here to play football. Obviously, when I left Villa I was a free agent for a bit due to the circumstances of what’s going on. So yeah, I’ve missed so much football this season and I just want to play football and my main thought is to be here.

“I want to be here wherever we are, wherever it’s League One, if it’s here (Championship). If I can get a good season under my belt with the year I’ve got left then I can only be happy with myself. So, yeah I’m not looking to get away. I’m committed to staying here.

The verdict

This is an encouraging message at least from Green and shows that he is fully focused on trying to repay the faith shown in him by the Owls when they signed him on a free transfer following his release from Aston Villa. The attacker has the ability, as he showed with his performance against Middlesbrough and he now needs to start to show that consistently.

Green could be a key player for the Owls next season in League One, should they be relegated. He has the sort of attributes that would see him be a threat to teams in the English third tier so it is a potential positive that Sheffield Wednesday could build their attack with him in it next term.

Considering all the changes that will likely happen within the squad this summer, they must manage to keep hold of players like Green who are under contract still. It seems like he is wanting to stay and try and get the Owls back into the Championship at the first time of asking if the worst were to happen. That is something they can take from another difficult weekend in their season.