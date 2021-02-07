Andre Green at Sheffield Wednesday: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

In the end, it was a relatively quiet winter transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday in terms of incomings.

The Owls would bring in just two players over the course of the month, in the shape of attacker Andre Green and midfielder Sam Hutchinson.

But while Hutchinson is a name that needs no introduction to Wednesday supporters, having only left the club last summer, Green is someone the Owls faithful might not have been as familiar with, having joined the club following his release from Aston Villa at the end of last season.

So have things gone for Green since his move to Yorkshire? What issues does he face at Wednesday? And what could be next for the striker?

Here, we take a look.

How has it gone so far?

Up until now, it has probably something of a frustrating start to life for Green at Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has made just one league appearance so far for the Owls, playing 75 minutes of the 2-0 defeat away to Coventry City at St Andrew’s, having been substituted at half time on debut in the FA Cup defeat at Everton the weekend before.

But in the three games since then, Green has been forced to settle for a place on the bench for Wednesday, watching beat Preston 1-0 and Bournemouth 2-1, before being thrashed 4-1 by Millwall at the weekend.

Did each of these ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

What issues does he face?

Given his game time – or lack of – so far, it seems as though Green’s main issue is establishing himself a place in the Wednesday side, and he may have some work to do to build up his match fitness before he can do that, having been without a club since the summer prior to joining Wednesday last month.

Even once he does get into the side at Hillsborough, there will still be plenty for Green to deal with at Wednesday, with the club currently 23rd in the Championship table, three points from safety.

Indeed, with the lack of a goalscorer having been a major problem for the Owls this season, Green’s role as a wide attacker means there could be pressure on him to chip in with both goals and assists to help them get out of trouble.

It is also worth noting that Wednesday continue to search for a replacement for Tony Pulis as manager, and if they do bring someone in from the outside, that too could impact Green’s position in the squad, either for better or worse.

What’s next?

With plenty of games to come in the next few weeks, Green will hope that a need for Wednesday to rotate their side to cope with the demands of the schedule will give him the opportunity to establish himself in the side.

Should that happen, then the pressure will no doubt be on Green to perform well, since the Owls are in desperate need of results in order to get out of trouble.

If he is unable to do that, then he may find himself back on the sidelines once again, something he will be desperate to avoid after a frustrating time at Villa, as during spells out on loan last season with Preston and Charlton.