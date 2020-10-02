Andre Green and QPR: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

QPR have recently been linked with a move for winger Andre Green according to a report from Football Insider.

Green is currently a free agent, having not signed a new contract with Premier League side Aston Villa at the end of the 2019/20 league campaign.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic in the Championship, although his efforts weren’t quite enough for the Addicks, as they were relegated into the third-tier of English football.

QPR are clearly looking to add to their depth in wide areas of the pitch, as they target a top-six finish in the Championship this season under the management of Mark Warburton.

What do we know so far?

QPR’s interest in signing Green came somewhat out of the blue, but they seem to be progressing well with talks for the former Aston Villa winger.

Football Insider claim that they have opened talks with Green over a potential move to the club, and are believed to be leading the race to land his signature ahead of rival EFL clubs.

You would imagine that Green will be eager to find himself a new club at the earliest of opportunities, with the 2020/21 season already under way.

QPR are currently sat 11th in the Championship table, and will be hoping that Green can make an instant impact if he is to sign for the club this term.

Green has struggled for regular minutes with his last few clubs though, and is believed to be keen on signing for a club that can offer him consistent game time.

Is it likely to happen?

They’ll have to fight hard to get this deal done.

Football Insider have revealed that a number of other teams are keen on a deal to sign Green, so QPR will know that they face a real battle to land his signature.

You also have to bare in mind that Green is going to want to sign for a club that are able to offer him regular minutes in the Championship this season, and I’m not sure Mark Warburton’s side will be able to do that.

It’s recently been revealed by West London Sport that QPR are close to agreeing a new deal with Bright Osayi-Samuel over a new contract with the club, so it seems even more unlikely that the Hoops will be able to offer him regular game time.

But that isn’t to say that any potential agreement between both parties can’t be agreed, but I think there are going to be other clubs in a better position to offer him regular game time this season in the second-tier of English football.

If they’re reportedly leading the race to sign him though, then it’ll be interesting to see who drops out of the QPR starting XI for Green though.