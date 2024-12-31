This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Andre Gray has been tipped to sign a new contract at Plymouth Argyle despite news of Wayne Rooney's departure.

Gray was signed by Rooney as a free agent in October, penning a short-term deal which expires on 3rd January as per Plymouth Live, meaning he's coming to the end of his stay at Home Park unless something drastic changes.

The Pilgrims are rock bottom of the Championship, which led to them parting ways with Rooney on New Year's Eve, and losing Gray would also be a big blow to their survival hopes given his admirable performances in trying circumstances.

The 33-year-old has scored three goals so far, but with his contract set to expire in the coming days, it remains to be seen whether he'll be a Plymouth player during the second half of the season.

Andre Gray tipped to extend Plymouth Argyle stay

We asked our Plymouth Argyle fan pundit, Chris, whether he expects Gray to be at Home Park for the second half of the season, and he's confident that the veteran striker will remain at the club, despite Rooney's departure.

Speaking to Football League World, Chris said: "It’s a very important day for Andre Gray as he needs to decide whether he wants to stick with Argyle for the remainder of the season and potentially beyond.

"Although the news of Wayne Rooney’s departure may make an impact on this, I still believe that Andre Gray will sign a contract extension until at least the end of the season.

"This is down to the fact that he’d been performing well for us recently, and he’s been enjoying his football.

"Although the run of results has not gone our way under Wayne Rooney, it gave him the opportunity to score some fantastic goals for us, particularly against his old club Watford.

"I believe that he will sign a contract extension until at least the end of the season, with the chance to extend it for a further year."

Losing Andre Gray would be a big blow for Plymouth Argyle

Despite being 33, Gray has shown he's still capable of producing moments of brilliance, with his brace against Watford being the perfect example.

The Pilgrims don't have a squad stacked with Championship quality or the ability to go out and spend a lot of money on players in January, meaning someone like Gray is invaluable in their quest for Championship survival.

Andre Gray's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 12 Minutes played 544 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots 7 Shots on target 6 Chances created 5 Pass accuracy 58.8% Duels won 32.6% Aerial duels won 19.0%

Plymouth are running out of time if they want to extend Gray's stay, and at this stage of his career he could be eyeing moves elsewhere, having experienced football in both Saudi Arabia and Greece in recent seasons.

Three goals in 12 Championship appearances for a struggling side should be enough to convince Plymouth to extend Gray's stay until the end of the season, and losing the striker would be more bad news in their bid to avoid the drop.