Andre Gray delivers social media message to QPR supporters following Deadline Day switch from Watford

Andre Gray has taken to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to QPR supporters insisting that he is ready to get going for the Rs now after his move from Watford was confirmed.

QPR had been aiming to bolster their attacking options with one more major signing before the transfer window came to a close.

It had emerged that Mark Warburton was keen on trying to get a deal for Gray over the line with the pair having worked together at Brentford a few years ago.

On transfer Deadline Day, Gray’s move to QPR was finally confirmed with the Rs managing to sign him on a season-long loan deal from Watford.

The move rounded off the Rs’ summer transfer business in style with him becoming the tenth player to arrive through the door in a busy window for the club.

Following his confirmed move to QPR, Gray took to his personal Instagram account to insist that he can not wait to get going and to show that he is ready to get back to his best form in the Championship.

The verdict

Signing Gray on loan from Watford is an excellent piece of business for QPR with the experienced forward someone that has already shown he can be a major goal-scoring force in the Championship.

At Burnley in the 2015/16 season, the side was set up to play to his strengths and give him a lot of through balls to run onto in the final third.

As a result, he fired in 23 league goals to help the Clarets secure the Championship title.

Watford never really played to his strengths in the same way that Burnley or Brentford did prior to his move to Vicarage Road.

However, you can see Warburton getting the best out for the forward and there is plenty of creativity in the Rs’ squad that can unlock Gray’s goal-scoring potential.

Gray might feel he has a point to prove after not managing to be as impressive at Watford as he would have been hoping for.

This move seems like a natural fit and it should enable him to become a key part of a side once again and get back to his best in front of goal.