Andre Dozzell speaks out after QPR transfer is sealed

Queens Park Rangers have been one of the more active teams early on in the summer transfer window after turning three of last seasons loan deals into permanent ones.

Jordy de Wijs has arrived from Hull City again to bolster Mark Warburton’s back-line, Sam Field adds depth to the engine room from West Bromwich Albion and there’s another return for experienced striker Charlie Austin who joins for a second permanent stint in west London.

New names will sign for the Hoops this summer though and one has arrived today in the form of 22-year-old midfielder Andre Dozzell.

A player that made his senior breakthrough in the Championship at the age of 16, Dozzell has seen his early career hit by injuries and at times being generally unfancied at Ipswich Town, but he made 43 appearances for the Tractor Boys in League One this season.

His performances garnered Championship interest and it is QPR that have won the race for his signature – and it’s thought that the R’s triggered a £1 million buy-out in his contract.

Speaking on his move to Loftus Road for the very first time, Dozzell has said: “I am buzzing and just can’t wait to get going.

“I have been at Ipswich since I was eight and I will always have love for the club but I felt now was the right time to take this step in my career. This takes me out of my comfort zone and I just think it is the right time.

“I spoke to Les (Ferdinand) and the gaffer. They sold it to me. I was aware they were tracking me for quite some time. It’s always nice to feel wanted, so it was easy for me.”

“They told me how they saw me fitting into their plans and how they can improve me – obviously there are a lot of improvements to be made, so it is exciting to come and play here.”

The Verdict

Even though he hasn’t had much in the way of regular game-time before this past season, Dozzell could be a really smart addition to the ranks at QPR.

He was obviously an exciting prospect as a teenager, as evidenced by the fact he was capped for England at five different youth levels and of course he was given his big Ipswich break as a 16-year-old.

Now that he’s over his knee injury struggle and had a consistent run of games for Ipswich, now could be the time for Dozzell to kick on, although he may not be an automatic starter for QPR to start with.

He will have competition from the likes of Dominic Ball, Sam Field and perhaps any other midfielders that sign for the club this summer, but if Dozzell shows his real talent he will be a regular fixture.