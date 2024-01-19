Highlights QPR's decision to let midfielder Andre Dozzell leave on loan to Birmingham City is a risk, especially considering his importance to the team this season.

QPR is currently in a relegation battle and Birmingham is one of the teams they are trying to catch up to. Sending Dozzell to Birmingham could make it harder for QPR to climb out of the relegation zone.

Birmingham could benefit from Dozzell's Championship experience, potentially providing a replacement for Jordan James and reinvesting the funds from his sale to strengthen their squad.

It is unlikely that any transfer window will ever go as a fan wants or expects it to for their team.

With so many things in motion, targets will be missed out on, and players who looked settled and secure at a certain club, may be moved on.

The latter is a scenario that can often come as something of a surprise, and will put a side under pressure to both find a replacement, and justify sanctioning such a deal.

Now it seems as though one side who are set to find themselves in such a position in this January transfer window, are QPR.

Andre Dozzell linked with QPR exit

It has been a quiet January transfer window so far for QPR, with no deals completed as yet, in terms of either incomings or outgoings.

That, however, could soon be set to change, with recent reports from Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy claiming that Birmingham City are close to completing the loan signing of midfielder Andre Dozzell from QPR.

The 24-year-old has been with the R's since joining from his first club, Ipswich Town, back in the summer of 2021.

Now though, it seems as though his time at Loftus Road could be coming to an end, and it seems that in the circumstances, there is an argument QPR are taking something of a risk with the nature of the exit they are sanctioning for him.

Dozzell move to Birmingham is a risk for QPR

In any situation, the decision to let Dozzell leave on loan in this January transfer window would seem a strange one by QPR.

The midfielder has been a regular feature for the Hoops this season, appearing in 25 of their 27 Championship games this season, starting 22 of those.

As a result, it does appear as though Dozzell has been an important part of the club's plans this season, which may raise questions about the decision to let him leave.

Related Birmingham City poised to secure transfer of QPR player Birmingham City are set to sign QPR midfielder Andre Dozzell on loan.

Indeed, while his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, QPR do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, meaning they are not under pressure to move him on this month.

What makes this deal even more questionable though, is the fact that his next destination looks as though it will be Birmingham.

Right now, QPR are embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation from the Championship, currently sitting 23rd in the second-tier table, five points from safety.

While that is a precarious position, there is still 19 games of the season in which they can turn that situation around.

However, one of those sides who may be within touching distance for the R's in their battle to avoid the drop, is Birmingham themselves.

As things stand, the Blues - who recently appointed Tony Mowbray as their new manager - are 20th in the Championship table, eight points clear of QPR.

That is a deficit that could be overhauled with so long remaining in the campaign, but sending Dozzell there, could make it harder for them to do that.

The midfielder's Championship experience and quality will be a useful addition to Birmingham's squad that could help them pick up the points they need to climb out of the bottom three.

By contrast, losing a regular starter such as the 24-year-old could weaken the side available to Marti Cifuentes at Loftus Road, making it harder for them to climb out of the relegation zone.

Indeed, the loan of Dozzell to Birmingham, could also provide the Blues with a direct replacement for Jordan James, who has been heavily linked with Serie A duo Atalanta and Fiorentina this month.

Given the Midlands club would not be spending as much on a loan deal for Dozzell as they would with a permanent one, that could mean that if James does depart for Italy, more of the funds they receive from that sale, will be available for them to reinvest in strengthening their squad even further.

That, in turn, would then, of course, further add to the challenge that QPR - who will likely need to replace Dozzell for the rest of this season without receiving much by way of a fee for him - may be about to face if they are to chase down Birmingham in the battle to avoid relegation.

With all that in mind, you get the feeling that if QPR are to be relegated this season, while Birmingham are to retain their top-flight status, the decision to let Dozzell make the switch between the two this month, could come in for a considerable amount of scrutiny.