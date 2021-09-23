Andre Dozzell at QPR: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to use their midweek shootout win against Everton to get a big result against West Brom on Friday night.

Mark Warburton named a strong side on Tuesday against the Toffees and it’ll be interesting to see how many of them keep their place in the XI for the trip to The Hawthorns.

One man that started, of course, was Andre Dozzell and here we’re taking a look at his start to life in W12…

How’s it gone so far?

Steady is probably the best word to describe it so far at QPR for Dozzell.

He’s been a bit in and out of the side as he’s got to grips with his new team, with the likes of Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball getting plenty of minutes so far in the Championship in particular.

Indeed, Mark Warburton has opted to use him more in the League Cup from the start than anything else, and Dozzell will hope he can use that as an avenue to more Championship starts in the season ahead.

What issues does he face?

Ultimately, QPR have lots of quality in the middle of the park and it’s an area that got that little bit stronger on Tuesday night.

Johansen and Ball appear to have a good understanding whilst Sam Field will be pushing hard to get back into the team once he returns from injury.

Charlie Owens will also have eyes on that and, of course, Luke Amos returned to senior action against Everton earlier this week and will be eager to make up for lost time after injury.

The QPR squad has great depth, and Dozzell will need to rise to the challenge if he wants first-team regularity.

What’s next?

It would appear he may have to bide his time a little longer to become a Championship starter but all he can do is take the opportunities he gets off of the bench and also when he does start in the cup – QPR play Sunderland in October and he may well figure in that all being well.

It’s all about taking your chances to shine when they come, and that has to be Dozzell’s plan – especially when it appears it’s Johansen +1 when all is said and done in that QPR midfield.

