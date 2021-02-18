Andre Dozzell and Blackburn Rovers: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Blackburn Rovers are stumbling along at the moment and their play-off challenge has taken a real whack in recent matches.

Three losses on the spin leaves them with a lot of work to do to make up the ground they have lost and it remains to be seen if they can do that.

If another Championship season does beckon, they’ll obviously be looking to add in the summer window and, according to TWTD, Ipswich Town man Andre Dozzell is of interest.

Indeed, the player has apparently been watched by Rovers for a few months now and they like what they see ahead of a potential summer move but there are perhaps a couple of things that need to be overcome to make the deal happen.

Firstly, if Ipswich manage to get promoted to the Championship then they’ll obviously be looking to try and keep Dozzell – though that is far from guaranteed with the Tractor Boys currently 11th in a congested League One table.

Secondly, the player only signed a new contract in December that runs until the summer of 2024 and so he will command a fair fee, regardless of what division Ipswich are in next season.

Indeed, if Blackburn want to get him they’ll need cash and in the current financial situation clubs find themselves in it remains to be seen what they can do.

Of course, this isn’t to say that Blackburn cannot pull a deal off but it does seem as though the next few months will either increase or decrease their chances of doing so considerably.