Highlights Sheffield United faces financial penalties, may rely on academy graduates like Ollie Arblaster to save money and step up in the first team.

Arblaster, a promising young midfielder with experience in the Premier League, could fill the void left by the departure of Oliver Norwood.

Andre Brooks also shines as a versatile and fearless young talent, signing a long-term deal with United for a promising future under manager Wilder.

Sheffield United are a side that have to keep a tight hold of their purse strings at the minute, with the Blades starting the season with a two-point deduction due to financial irregularities.

Chris Wilder’s side face the punishment after defaulting on a number of payments to other clubs during their 22/23 promotion winning campaign, and they will be keeping a tighter ship when it comes to funds in the future.

One way the Yorkshire side could save themselves a pretty penny would be to field the bountiful academy graduates that are itching to earn a permanent spot in the first-team next season, with a number of young stars ready to take their chance.

Here we take a look at two of the brightest prospects that will be looking to become mainstays in Wilder’s plans in the upcoming campaign, and save United from forking out for big money signings instead.

Ollie Arblaster

Ollie Arblaster has already had a taste of first-team football at Bramall Lane, with the 20-year-old featuring in 12 Premier League games during the second-half of last season in the heart of the Blades’ midfield.

The England under-20 international spent the beginning of the season on loan at Port Vale in League One, where he netted twice in his 20 games for the club and caught the eye with a strong of strong performances.

Having been thrown into the deep end upon his return to the Steel City, it is no secret that Wilder thinks highly of the dynamic central dynamo, who has been with the club since the age of six.

Related Sheffield Wednesday in "advanced talks" to sign Sheffield United player Max Lowe is closing in on a switch to the Blades' arch-rivals, with a move to Hillsborough potentially imminent.

As well as having the confidence to carry the ball into dangerous areas, Arblaster also has the awareness to pick a pass when needed, and could see him as the heir to Oliver Norwood in the engine room for the red and white side.

The 33-year-old recently departed the club after six years with the Yorkshire side - featuring over 200 times - and was so often the metronome that dictated the tempo and emphasis of how the Blades played.

Arblaster has all the qualities to do the same in the next campaign if given the opportunity, and with United likely to dominate games more than when they were in the top tier, the young star could become one of the EFL’s leading lights in the near-future.

Oli Arblaster 23/24 league stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Shots/90 Port Vale 12 2 1 1.94 Sheffield United 20 0 0 0.10 Source: FBRef

The first priority for Wilder and all associated with the club will be keeping hold of one of their top talents, with Premier League duo West Ham United and Aston Villa said to be monitoring his progress, and could swoop this summer.

Andre Brooks

There weren’t many highlights from the Blades’ previous season in the Premier League, but the emergence of Andre Brooks will have been a reason to be cheerful for many United fans.

The versatility of the youngster was plain for all to see as he made 20 top flight appearances in the previous campaign, with appearances at wing-back, as well as in the centre of midfield, and even further upfield on the flanks.

The 18-year-old was thrown into the mix as United hosted Liverpool last December - having previously featured as a substitute in the first two matches of the season - and performed admirably as he made his big breakthrough.

So much so that boss Wilder singled him out for praise after the following 1-0 victory against Brentford, where he played 72 minutes in the heart of midfield, and proved to the watching crowd just what talent he possesses.

Related "A no-brainer" - Derby County urged to seal Sheffield United transfer FLW's Derby County fan pundit has shared his thoughts on the Rams being linked with Ben Osborn.

Wilder said at the time: “Brooks has been outstanding for two games. I thought he was the best player on the pitch for two games. He was outstanding against Liverpool; he's playing against some experienced, good players and holding his own."

With the exuberance and fearlessness of youth on his side, Brooks is never afraid to take a risk in possession, and more often than not what he does pays off, with the United faithful recognising as much in their showering of affection for him during his initial breakthrough.

Everyone at the club will be relieved that the midfielder signed a long-term deal with the club until 2027 earlier in the year, meaning he is theirs for the long-haul, and a season in the Championship will give him the chance to strut his stuff on a regular basis.

Wilder is exactly the sort of manager a young prospect like Brooks needs at this moment in time, with the former Oxford United man willing to give game time to new blood whatever the circumstances, but also drill them into becoming well-rounded players in the future.

The teenager looks to have the world at his feet judging from his early appearances in red and white, and Blades fans should be looking forward with excitement at what the future holds.