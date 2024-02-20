Highlights Breitenreiter's appointment excites fans, given his successful coaching history in Germany and Europe.

Terriers' recent performance under interim coach Jon Worthington leaves them in a good position.

The new manager has a solid foundation to build upon, aiming to steer the team clear of relegation.

Huddersfield Town are preparing for a new era as Andre Breitenreiter was named as Darren Moore’s permanent successor last week.

The German is now in position at the John Smith’s Stadium, and he faces a huge battle on his hands, with the Terriers firmly in the relegation mix, as they sit just two points above the bottom three.

Andre Breitenreiter’s appointment will excite Huddersfield fans

On paper, this looks like a shrewd appointment from Kevin Nagle, and it’s one that he needs to get right after some debatable calls since he came in as the new owner.

The 50-year-old arrives with a good pedigree, mainly in Germany, and he’s coached some big clubs, including Hannover and Schalke, whilst his most recent job was with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Plus, he’s also led Swiss side Zurich.

So, this is no novice, with Breitenreiter also turning down the chance to manage Turkish giants Besiktas, which gives an indication of how good his reputation is in Europe.

With that in mind, the fact he has been convinced to make the move to Europe indicates that he is firmly on board with Nagle’s project, and there will be excitement at what the future could hold.

However, the only thing that really matters for Breitenreiter is the next 13 games, and ensuring that the Terriers accrue enough points to avoid finishing in the relegation zone.

And, on that front, he has a lot to thank Jon Worthington for, after the former player turned coach guided the side to six points from the last four games.

Jon Worthington leaves Huddersfield in a good position

Those points were crucial as they mean Breitenreiter is taking over a side that is not in the relegation zone as it stands, which is psychologically important for the group.

Plus, the recent performances will have shown the new boss, who was no doubt watching on, that there was reason for optimism.

He will have seen Huddersfield show a ruthless edge to hammer rivals Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in what was an effective, impressive counter-attacking display.

It was a similar story against Sunderland, where the Yorkshire side were comfortable out of possession and deservedly took the three points after executing the game plan perfectly.

Even the defeats weren’t all doom and gloom. A 5-3 reverse at Southampton highlighted the attacking quality that this group has when things do click, and whilst the stoppage time loss to Hull City last time out was a sickener, the reality is that they matched a promotion hopeful throughout.

That will have encouraged Breitenreiter, and convinced him that he is not taking over a lost cause.

In fact, it will have given him the belief that this team is capable of pulling clear over the coming weeks once he makes a few tweaks and makes his mark on the team.

Bringing in Breitenreiter was a real coup for Huddersfield, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do for the club during his time in charge.

All connected to the club will be hoping that he can go on to achieve great things, and, if that happens, it should be remembered that Worthington played his small part in giving the new boss a good platform to build on due to his hard work over the past few weeks.