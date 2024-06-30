Highlights Swansea City signed Andre Ayew in 2015, where he played a crucial role in helping them avoid relegation and make Premier League history.

Despite two departures, Ayew's impact on Swansea was profound, especially during his return to the Championship where he shone brightly.

After a brief spell with Nottingham Forest, Ayew joined Le Havre, where he scored six goals in 20 games to secure a respectable finish.

On July 1st 2015, Swansea City announced they had completed the signing of Andre Ayew on a free transfer following an eight-year stay at Marseille.

With the Ghanian forward's contract at the Stade Velodrome expiring at the end of June, Swansea confirmed his signing the following day, and it looked to be a real coup, with Ayew impressing in Ligue 1 and the Champions League for Marseille, and on the international stage with Ghana.

Ayew would depart Swansea in the summer of 2021, and his spell at the club saw two moves away in total, one of which was permanent.

Despite his two moves away, Ayew did enough to win over the Swansea fans during his last two years at the club, where he was instrumental under Steve Cooper and is fondly remembered at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Andre Ayew's time at Swansea City was eventful

When the Ghanian joined the club in the summer of 2015, Swansea had just come off the back of their best ever Premier League season, finishing eighth on 56 points, and it was expected that Ayew would help take the club to the next level.

His time at Swansea couldn't have got off to a better start, and he scored three goals in his first four league games, helping Swansea top the Premier League table at the end of August, and he was subsequently rewarded with the Premier League Player of the Month award.

However, a rough patch followed for Swansea, and between the end of August and December, Garry Monk's side would win just one league game, and he was sacked, with the Swans being dragged into a relegation battle.

Francisco Guidolin took over, and managed to steer the Swans to safety, and Ayew finished the season how he'd started it, scoring four goals in his last three games, finishing the season with 12 Premier League goals - a very decent return in a side that finished 12th.

He'd done enough to attract the interest of West Ham, who finished fifth, and in the summer of 2016, Ayew completed a deal to move to The Hammers worth £20.5m - seemingly ending his Swansea career.

However, after just a year-and-a-half in East London, Ayew was back in a Swansea shirt in the January 2018 transfer window, as they completed a club record fee of £18m to sign him.

Swansea were battling relegation during the 2017/18 season, and Ayew failed to find the back of the net for Carlos Carvalhal's side, and they were subsequently relegated to the Championship.

Understandably, a player of Ayew's stature didn't fancy life in the second tier, and he completed a season-long loan deal to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, and it looked as if Swansea would never see him again.

Related Swansea City's 2017 transfer deadline day will be remembered for the wrong reasons: View Swansea City's 2017 deadline day signings of Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches failed to live up to expectations

However, with the club unable to move him on permanently in the summer of 2019, they were left with no option but to bring him back into the fold under Steve Cooper, and it's fair to say Ayew had a huge impact in the Championship.

He made his return from the bench in a League Cup tie against Northampton Town, and with the Swans 1-0 down, he sparked a comeback, scoring twice as Swansea won 3-1.

From then on, Ayew was a mainstay in Cooper's side, being handed the vice-captaincy, and he almost single-handedly dragged Swansea to the play-offs, scoring 18 goals and registering seven assists in 47 games in all competitions.

Swansea lost the play-off semi-final, but Ayew remained at the club for the final year of his deal with the club unable to find a suitable buyer, and he was Swansea's starman again, registering another 17 goals as they reached the play-off final.

It was clear that he was too good for the Championship, and with Swansea losing the play-off final to Brentford, and his contract expiring later that summer, it became clear that they couldn't afford him, and were left with no option but to release him.

Ayew joined Swansea as a mid-table Premier League club, and left six years later in the Championship after two moves away, something that no one would have envisaged.

However, after 47 goals in 141 appearances, the signing of Ayew was certainly a good one, and he's someone that will be fondly remembered.

Andre Ayew's career since leaving Swansea City

After leaving Swansea on a free transfer, Ayew was signed by Qatari outfit Al Sadd, and he spent 18 months in the Middle East, scoring 22 goals in 41 games before making a surprise return to English football.

In January 2023, Ayew signed for Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a short-term deal, reuniting with former Swans boss Steve Cooper, but the Ghanian failed to make an impact at the City Ground, and didn't score in his 13 appearances.

Andre Ayew's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Marseille 2007-15 209 60 25 Lorient (Loan) 2008-09 24 3 1 Arles-Avignon (Loan) 2009-10 26 4 3 Swansea City 2015-16 35 12 2 West Ham 2016-18 50 12 5 Swansea City 2018-21 106 35 13 Fenerbahçe (Loan) 2018-19 38 5 2 Al Sadd 2021-23 41 22 3 Nottingham Forest 2023 13 0 0 Le Havre 2023- 20 6 0

He was a free agent again in the summer of 2023, and it took a while to find a club, but he signed for French Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre until the end of the season in November 2023.

The 34-year-old had a decent season in the top-flight, and he scored six goals in 20 appearances, helping them to a 15th place finish.

Ayew's deal with Le Havre expires at the end of June, so he looks set to become a free agent again in the coming weeks, and Swansea fans may just be keeping an eye on his next move following his successful spell in SA1.