Andre Ayew sends Steve Cooper message which Swansea City fans are likely to love

Swansea City will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League next season, after they fell short in their efforts in this year’s campaign.

The Swans finished fourth in the Championship table, but were beaten by Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, which brought a disappointing conclusion to their 2020/21 season.

One player that played his part in the club’s impressive campaign in that year was Andre Ayew, with the forward making 47 appearances in total for the Swans. He chipped in with 17 goals and four assists for Steve Cooper’s side as well, whilst catching the eye with some strong showings.

Cooper will be eager to see his side go one step further than last year’s campaign, as they look to make a timely return to the top flight.

But he’ll have to attempt to do that without Ayew, with Swansea confirming the forward’s departure earlier this year, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

Ayew took to Instagram to thank Cooper and labelled him as ‘my boss’, which shows that he holds the manager in high regard.

Cooper has been linked with a move away from Swansea City, with Crystal Palace believed to be eager to strike an agreement to make him their new manager, although it remains to be seen as to whether any formal approach has been made as of yet.

The Verdict:

Swansea City supporters will absolutely love this.

Ayew has been a fantastic servant to the club, and he’s certainly made a positive impact in his time at the Liberty Stadium over the years.

That’s been the case in the 2020/21 season, with the experienced forward playing a starring role in their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

But given that they fell agonisingly short in that bid to return to the top flight, it won’t have come as a surprise to many to see Ayew depart the club this summer. It’s good to see him thanking Cooper in his parting message, and