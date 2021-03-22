Andre Ayew sends honest message after Swansea City’s loss to rivals Cardiff City

Andre Ayew has apologised to the Swansea City fans after the team fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to bitter rivals Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Swans went into the clash looking to do a double over the Bluebirds, which would’ve incredibly been the first time that either side had managed to do it in the fixture. However, it wasn’t to be, with Aden Flint scoring the only goal of the game early on.

Despite bombarding the visitors after the break, Swansea lacked quality and composure in the final third to get anything from the game, with the fans understandably gutted following the defeat.

Taking to Instagram, Ayew didn’t hide from the fact that this is a game that means more to the fans, but he vowed to keep going as the Swans chase automatic promotion.

“If the is one game that we play for the Jack Army is this one⚪️⚫️..very disappointed not to have won this derby at home.. we knew what we had to do to get the double but sometimes luck is just not on your side we gave everything on the pitch…sorry we didn’t give you this victory.. but all is not over and we are still in the race.. we will not give up , it’s just starting 🙏🏽👊🏾 we keep going.”

Steve Cooper’s side are six points behind second-placed Watford now, although they do have a game in hand.

The verdict

This is a honest assessment from Ayew, and the fans will surely appreciate the honesty from the forward.

Clearly, losing this fixture hurts more than most, particularly as Swansea are pushing for promotion, but there’s nothing they can do about it now.

Instead, the focus has to switch on the Birmingham game after the international break, as it’s all about winning promotion, which is still a very real possibility.

