Andre Ayew reacts to Swansea City player footage

Former Swansea City favourite Andre Ayew has praised youngster Tivonge Rushesha after his outstanding goal for the U23s.

Wow lil brother !!! Keep it going — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) April 5, 2022

The Ghana international played over 100 times for the Swans over two spells before leaving for Qatari side Al Sadd on a free transfer when his deal with the Welsh side had expired.

However, he still clearly has a soft spot for the Swans, as Ayew reacted to footage of Rushesha’s long range effort for the development side as they drew 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 side in what was a very entertaining draw yesterday.

The club shared the goal on Twitter and Ayew responded with a message for the defender.

“Wow lil brother !!! Keep it going.”

The draw leaves the Swans side 7th in their Professional Development League after a mixed season so far.

This message is sure to be appreciated by Rushesha, with the Zimbabwean-born defender having impressed for the Swansea youth side this season, and the 19-year-old will be one of many who will hope to catch the eye of Russell Martin in the coming months.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

The verdict

This is good for Swansea City fans to see as it shows that even though Ayew has moved away, he still follows the club when he can on social media.

As well as that, receiving the message from someone like Ayew will be great for Rushesha considering all he has done for the Swans in the past.

Now, it’s down to the player to continue his good progress as he looks to try and make that next step up to the first-team in the next year or two.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.