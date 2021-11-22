Andraz Sporar’s current situation at Middlesbrough becomes clearer

Andraz Sporar has certainly bolstered Middlesbrough’s frontline since making the loan move from Sporting CP in the summer.

The 27-year-old has netted three times so far this season, with his work off the ball also impressing Boro fans.

Partnering Duncan Watmore up top on Saturday, it was perhaps a glimpse into how new Boro manager Chris Wilder will look to set up when he has all his options available, with the pair working well together during the early exchanges.

However, Sporar was brought off at half time, and speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Wilder has given a brief update on Sporar: “He rolled his ankle.

“He’s going to be a really big player for us. He rolled Duncan in from the off, so that partnership as a 10 and a nine – Sporar technically very good and Duncan very fast – caused the opposition some big issues.

“I don’t think it’s major. He’s just rolled his ankle and to be fair to him he wanted to stay on for the period up to half-time.”

The verdict

Middlesbrough have four completely different options in striking areas, making it interesting to see how Wilder will operate in what remains of this season.

Sporar has already proven to be a goalscorer, a creator of chances and a relentless presser of the ball this season, and he could be vital if Boro are to challenge near the top end of the division this year.

Not only does the Slovenian forward work well in isolation, but the first half on Saturday proved that he can be important when playing next to a pacy forward who likes to play off the shoulder of the last defender.