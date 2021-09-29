Andraz Sporar hails Middlesbrough fans in social media message following Sheffield United victory

With manager Neil Warnock under significant pressure to get things right after a bad run of results, Middlesbrough got back to winning ways with a 2-0 success last night over Sheffield United.

Because of the Blades’ recent form, it came as quite a surprise that an out-of-sorts Boro side were able to convincingly defeat them, but first half goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair meant that the three points remained on Teesside.

Pre-match, Warnock caused a bit of a stir when saying that he wasn’t too sure on his foreign acquisitions this summer, admitting that he only signed them on the recommendation of others and after recent performances they wouldn’t be in his starting line-up for the time being.

One who survived the cut though was Slovenian international Andraz Sporar, who has played five times so far for Boro and scored once in the victory over Nottingham Forest.

23 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Did Jonathan Woodgate make a senior appearance for Middlesbrough before his 1996 departure for Leeds United Yes No

He played 72 minutes of last night’s encounter and following that win he sent a message to his new fans in which he hailed them for their support.

Very important win in front of amazing fans! @Boro pic.twitter.com/hBsTJJo87j — Andraž Šporar (@andrazsporar90) September 29, 2021

The Verdict

Sporar survived the cull this week from Warnock and that’s probably because he possesses a lot of traits that Warnock wants from a striker.

He’s a hard-working individual and he’s not afraid to ruffle the feathers of defenders in the process – although over-exuberance almost led to him receiving a red card last night.

Sporar has scored goals wherever he’s been though, including in Portugal’s top tier so once he fully finds his feet you’d expect him to start banging them in on a regular basis.

The international break is fast approaching though so Warnock will have everything crossed that Sporar comes out of that unscathed and he returns fit for the next batch of league games in October.