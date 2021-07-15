Andi Weimann sends message after making Bristol City return

Bristol City drew with Celtic 0-0 on Wednesday night in a pre-season friendly as Nigel Pearson and his men got some more minutes under their belts ahead of the new Championship next season.

Pearson has made a few changes to his side so far this summer with him looking to get them challenging for the play-offs after last year rather saw them tail off towards the end of the campaign.

He’ll be looking for a fast start this year coming, then, and he’ll be pleased to see Andi Weimann getting back on the pitch and playing after a long time away with injury.

Indeed, Weimann himself was pleased with his return with him taking to social media on Thursday morning to share his thoughts on social media.

He posted this on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Weimann (@andiweimannofficial_)

Weimann is a good player and Bristol City will feel if he can stay fit and get back to a good level of form he’ll be important for them next season.

Nigel Pearson knows there’s a lot of work to do this summer but he’s gone about his business well so far and Robins fans will hope it pays off next season.

The higher or lower Bristol City transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 1. Was Adam Nagy's fee higher or lower than Nathan Baker's? Higher Lower