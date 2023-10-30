Highlights Nigel Pearson's departure from Bristol City has shocked and frustrated supporters, who believed in his vision for the club.

Despite recent results, Pearson had helped supporters reconnect with the team and built a promising squad despite financial constraints and injury problems.

Bristol City is already looking for a replacement for Pearson, with John Eustace, Nathan Jones, and Gary Rowett being considered as potential candidates.

Bristol City club captain Andi Weimann has penned a heartfelt message to Nigel Pearson after his departure from the Championship club.

The Robins announced on Sunday that Pearson's two-and-a-half-year tenure at Ashton Gate had come to an end - in a move that has frustrated the majority of supporters.

Nigel Pearson relieved of his duties

The decision came as a shock to many despite the 60-year-old revealing recently that he felt his future was at risk.

An injury-hit, youthful City side were beaten 2-0 by Severnside rivals Cardiff City on Saturday - meaning it is now two wins in their last seven - and managing director Jon Lansdown suggested that recent results were part of the motivation for the change.

He said: “We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”

First team coach Jason Euell and head of performance Dave Rennie have left as well but Pearson's former assistant, Curtis Flemming, will step up to lead the team as interim boss with assistance from Ali Hines and Kalifa Cissé while the new manager search is ongoing.

Andi Weimann sends heartfelt message to departed manager

There has been an outpouring of love from both players and supporters after Pearson's departure.

Among those to send a message of thanks was Weimann, who the departed manager appointed club captain during his tenure.

On Twitter, he said: "Thank you for everything gaffer. I have learned so much from working with you over the last 3 years not only as a player but also as a person and a leader."

Bristol City were wrong to sack Pearson

The reaction from the City fanbase to Pearson's departure says it all.

He and the fans have been let down by the club chiefs' decision to pull the plug on a project that could have been about to bear fruits this year.

Pearson arrived at a difficult time but helped supporters reconnect with the side, put faith in young players, and had built a team that looked to be moving in the right direction despite having to cut the wage bill significantly, losing his two best players in back-to-back windows, not getting enough reinvestment in the squad, and facing regular injury crises.

Nigel Pearson at Bristol City Games Wins Draws Losses Win % 131 42 31 58 32%

Who could replace him at Ashton Gate?

According to Sky Sports, the Robins are keen to move quickly to appoint a replacement for Pearson.

It is said that John Eustace, Nathan Jones, and Gary Rowett - three managers with experience in the Championship that are out of a job at the moment - are at the top of the shortlist that they have drawn up.

All three have had success under limited budgets, which may hint at the Lansdowns' plans for future windows.