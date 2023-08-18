Highlights Jack Hunt, former Sheffield Wednesday player, has signed a two-year deal with Bristol Rovers, becoming their tenth summer signing.

Hunt's experience and character are seen as valuable assets to Rovers' promotion efforts in League One.

Hunt's move to Rovers is controversial, as he previously played for Bristol City, making him an unpopular figure among Robins fans.

Bristol City captain Andi Weimann and Cardiff City's Callum O'Dowda are among the former teammates to react to Jack Hunt's move to Bristol Rovers.

The 32-year-old was confirmed as the Gas' latest summer signing yesterday as he joined the list of players that have crossed the red and blue divide in Bristol.

Bristol Rovers sign Jack Hunt

Hunt helped Sheffield Wednesday return to the Championship via a dramatic play-off run last season - overturning a 4-0 first leg deficit in the semi-finals before beating Barnsley at Wembley courtesy of Josh Windass' 123rd-minute winner - but was released by the Owls earlier this summer at the expiration of his contract.

The defender has taken his time to find his next club and was linked with other EFL sides but reports emerged earlier this week that Rovers were interested in the experienced head as Barton looks to find the "final pieces of the jigsaw" ahead of a potential League One promotion push.

And yesterday, the South West club confirmed that the right-back had become their tenth summer signing and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

On the club website, Barton backed Hunt to contribute both on and off the pitch to Rovers' promotion effort.

He said: "We are really happy to welcome Jack to the squad. His experience of getting promoted out of this division as well as playing at a higher level is aligned with our intentions and I am sure he will be a great asset to our group, not only on the pitch but as an excellent character in our dressing room.”

Jack Hunt at Bristol City

The signing of Hunt will prove something of a controversial one in Bristol given the defender spent three years with City.

He joined the Bs3 club in a permanent move from Wednesday in the summer of 2018 and would go on to make 115 appearances for them - scoring four goals and providing 15 assists - but his Memorial Stadium arrival is likely to mean he is now an unpopular figure among the Robins fan base.

Jack Hunt's message to Bristol Rovers fans

Hunt took to social media after his move to Rovers was confirmed yesterday, highlighting how happy he was to be at the club and that he couldn't wait to make his debut.

He said: "Delighted to be here...Can’t wait to be back on the pitch"

It seems the 32-year-old has been a popular figure in dressing rooms in the past as a host of former teammates have been quick to respond, including a few that have played alongside him at City.

Current Robins captain Andi Weimann has had his say...

While Callum O'Dowda, who left City to sign for another rival in Cardiff City has congratulated him as well.

As has Adam Webster, who enjoyed a phenomenal season at Ashton Gate before being sold to Brighton for £20 million in 2019.

With the Gas now out of the Carabao Cup and a league below, Hunt's only chance for an Ashton Gate reunion this term will rely on the two fierce rivals being drawn against each other in the FA Cup.