Anderton starts: The predicted Bristol Rovers XI to face Salford City on Tuesday evening

Bristol Rovers travel to the North West to face Salford City on Tuesday evening, with both clubs eyeing a chance to close the gap on the play-off places.

The pair are in the bottom half of the table but such is the congestion in League Two right now that they’re only four points and six points back from the top seven respectively.

The Gas were held to a 2-2 draw by Tranmere Rovers on the weekend, which will likely have frustrated Joey Barton as his side were 2-0 up after 22 minutes.

He’ll be keen to see them get back to winning ways tomorrow evening and with that in mind, we’ve outlined the XI we think he’ll name against Salford…

James Belshaw has been Barton’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout the 2021/22 campaign and it would be a surprise to see him not starting in Tuesday night’s game.

There could well be a change in the back three, however, after Alfie Kilgour was forced off against Tranmere.

The Rovers boss revealed after that game that Kilgour was set to have a scan on his knee, so it would be no surprise to see Nick Anderton, who replaced him from the bench on the weekend, slot into the defensive line alongside Cian Harries and Connor Taylor.

Josh Grant bagged his second goal of the season against Tranmere and looks likely to continue as part of an unchanged midfield four alongside Sam Finney, Paul Coutts, and Harry Anderson.

Barton may look to freshen things up behind the striker, however, with Luke Thomas in for Sion Spence while Antony Evans has been one of the Gas’ star players this term and will likely reprise his role in attacking midfield.

Up top, Sam Nicholson led the line well against Tranmere and deserves to keep his place over the likes of Brett Pittman.