Anderson starts: The predicted Bristol Rovers XI to face Scunthorpe on Tuesday night

Bristol Rovers will be looking to build upon the promising display that they produced against Swindon Town on Saturday when they face Scunthorpe United tomorrow.

The Gas secured a point in their showdown with the Robins thanks to a goal from Sam Finley.

Currently 15th in the League One standings, Rovers will be determined to close the gap between them and the play-off places in the coming weeks by picking up victories on a regular basis at this level.

Set to face a Scunthorpe side on Tuesday who have lost four of their last five league games, the Gas may fancy their chances of sealing victory in this particular fixture.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against the Robins, it will be interesting to see whether Joey Barton opts to make any alterations to his team for their meeting with the Iron.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Rovers could line up at The Sands Venue Stadium…

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation against Swindon, Barton may opt to stick with this system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper James Belshaw will be looking to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the season against Scunthorpe.

James Connolly and Connor Taylor will be tasked with providing some defensive cover from their centre-back positions whilst Josh Grant and Luca Hoole will feature in the full-back roles.

Finley will be accompanied in the heart of midfield by Paul Coutts who has made 19 appearances in the fourth-tier for the Gas during the current campaign.

Whereas Sam Nicholson is likely to feature on the left-hand side of the pitch in this fixture, Aaron Collins could make way for Harry Anderson in the right-wing position.

Collins only managed to record an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.34 against Swindon and thus Barton may opt to freshen up his attacking options by handing Anderson the opportunity to prove his worth.

By adding to the five direct goal contributions that he has produced for Rovers in the current term on Tuesday, Anderson could potentially retain a place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

Antony Evans is expected to feature in a more advanced central role behind forward Ryan Loft who may fancy his chances of scoring against a Scunthorpe outfit who have only managed to keep three clean-sheets at this level in 26 league games.