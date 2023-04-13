Anderlecht manager Brian Riemer has admitted that while he believes that Bart Verbruggen could play a big role in the club's future and would not trade him for anyone.

Verbruggen was initially linked with a move to Burnley last year.

According to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws (as cited by Sport Witness), the Clarets made an offer of €5m (£4.4m) for the goalkeeper which was not accepted by Anderlecht.

Earlier this month, a report from The Sun suggested that Burnley are ready to renew their interest in the 20-year-old.

It is understood that Anderlecht are seeking a fee believed to be in the region of £15m this summer for Verbruggen who is also said to be on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Burnley are set to compete with these two aforementioned English sides in the top-flight later this year after coasting to promotion in the Championship.

The Clarets will break the all-time points record at this level, which is currently held by Reading, if they win all of their remaining six league games.

What has Anderlecht boss Brian Riemer said about Bart Verbruggen's future amid Burnley interest?

Ahead of the summer window, Riemer has made an honest claim about Verbruggen's future.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws (as cited by Sport Witness), the Anderlecht boss said: “Everything in life is for sale.

"There are only a few clubs in the world that don’t have to sell.

"But in my eyes Bart is part of our future.

"For me he is the best goalkeeper in the Belgian league, I wouldn’t trade him in for anyone.

"He hasn’t even played that much yet, so there is still a long way to go."

Should Burnley look to step up their pursuit of Verbruggen this summer?

While it may take Verbruggen some time to adapt to life in the Premier League due to the fact that he has yet to experience English football, he certainly possesses the potential to thrive at the highest level in the future and thus Burnley ought to consider stepping up this pursuit when the window opens.

During the current term, the keeper has managed to claim eight clean-sheets in the 15 league games that he has featured in for Anderlecht.

Verbruggen has also made 3.7 saves per game at this level and has yet to make an error which has directly led to a goal.

Currently averaging an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.35 in the Jupiler Pro League, the Dutchman will be confident in his ability to force his way into Burnley's side later this year if he makes the switch to Turf Moor.

Verbruggen's arrival could force Arijanet Muric and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to step up their performance levels due to the added competition for places in this particular position.