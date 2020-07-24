Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

'And so it begins' – These Leeds United fans react to club's transfer update

Published

7 mins ago

on

Illan Meslier has completed a permanent move to Leeds United, with the goalkeeper signing a three-year deal at Elland Road.

Leeds have had Meslier on loan throughout the 2019/20 campaign and has impressed, particularly during the Championship run-in.

Now, the 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road, keeping him around in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2023.

Meslier made 11 appearances this season in total, impressing on debut in the FA Cup against Arsenal. Since then, 10 Championship appearances have been made and Meslier has managed seven clean sheets, establishing himself as first choice during the run-in as Leeds have romped to promotion.

Such an impressive ratio has led to plenty of positivity surrounding Meslier, who is, undoubtedly, a good signing for Leeds.

That’s evident in the reaction from the club’s fanbase on Twitter, with Leeds fans flooding to reply to confirmation of this deal and praising it.

Here, we dive into that reaction and see what’s been said…


