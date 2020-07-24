‘And so it begins’ – These Leeds United fans react to club’s transfer update

Illan Meslier has completed a permanent move to Leeds United, with the goalkeeper signing a three-year deal at Elland Road.

Leeds have had Meslier on loan throughout the 2019/20 campaign and has impressed, particularly during the Championship run-in.

Now, the 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Elland Road, keeping him around in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2023.

Meslier made 11 appearances this season in total, impressing on debut in the FA Cup against Arsenal. Since then, 10 Championship appearances have been made and Meslier has managed seven clean sheets, establishing himself as first choice during the run-in as Leeds have romped to promotion.

Such an impressive ratio has led to plenty of positivity surrounding Meslier, who is, undoubtedly, a good signing for Leeds.

That’s evident in the reaction from the club’s fanbase on Twitter, with Leeds fans flooding to reply to confirmation of this deal and praising it.

Here, we dive into that reaction and see what’s been said…

And so it begins. Can’t wait to watch the announcements roll in over the next few weeks. Congrats Illan. #MOT #CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/qdoquowYDe — ⚽️ (@The_Ayling_Flop) July 23, 2020

Welcome to #lufc on a permanent basis, @MeslierIllan! You came into the team at a tough period in the season and you did fantastically well. You seem to have an old head on young shoulders. #lufc #MOT — Jamie Collins (@LUJC83) July 23, 2020

Great signing to follow Helder — Alex Farnell (@AlexFarnell09) July 23, 2020

Superb signing this lads quality great start by management MOT. pic.twitter.com/tXyVzTUFyF — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) July 23, 2020

Great signing u won’t regret it Illan mot alaw — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) July 23, 2020

Chuffed to bits for him. Totally deserved! Welcome to the (permanent) Leeds family. — Jo Bedford 🐾🏆 (@El_Loco_Jo) July 23, 2020

This is freaking awesome news. Such talent, for someone so young. Welcome @MeslierIllan, to the best team …. wait for it …. The Premiership 😁💙💛 #MOT — 💙💛 T🅰️YL🅾️R 💛💙 (@LeedSTUnited) July 23, 2020

Fully deserved, been superb for us. — JT1919PREM🏆 (@JohnmjtJt1919) July 23, 2020