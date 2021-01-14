‘And so it begins’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Derby County fans react as midfielder poised to join fellow Championship side

Derby County’s Duane Holmes is set to join Huddersfield Town on a permanent deal.

Duane Holmes set to leave #DCFC. Move to Huddersfield v. likely, as reported by Football Insider. Could happen by Monday. Contract extension had been discussed earlier this season but couldn't agree terms. Holmes free to explore his options this window.https://t.co/cHebmzCBrn — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 14, 2021

The American international has struggled for consistency since signing for the Rams, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, this is Derby’s last chance to get a fee for the player.

And, it has been confirmed that a switch to the Terriers, who Holmes started his career with, is ‘imminent’.

The 26-year-old has only featured in 14 games for the East Midlands outfit this season, scoring once, in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe back in November.

This announcement comes a day after it was reported that Derby are facing the threat of administration following Sheikh Khaled’s failure to finalise his proposed takeover of the Championship side.

Despite that, many fans can understand why the club are cashing in on Holmes, although a section of the support felt he had something to offer.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Decent player, but only that. Didn’t get the hype surrounding him. — James Skinner (@SkinnerJ91) January 14, 2021

Fantastic player on his day but those days are few and far between. Could be good business — Ian Ellis (@ianellis8152) January 14, 2021

Nice bloke. Not good enough though. All the best — Paul Horsley (@phorsley7277) January 14, 2021

Hot and cold , mostly cold ! A move is right time for him . I say there be a few more out the door before end of month, knight , bird , Lawrence and one of the polish lads — Simon (@Simon53419794) January 14, 2021

And so it begins — Leigh (@Leigh40771632) January 14, 2021

His form has been disappointing this season, so I don't think he'll be missed immediately, other than the fact he's a good character. With a few rising stars chasing midfield places this is one area I feel we're well covered. — BeerAtHome (@Wally_Tharg) January 14, 2021

IF true IF it’s part of a flash sale to raise funds to freshen the squad in football terms it makes sense. Hasn’t quite cut it. Not quite sure how selling assets during the sale of the club fits as I’m no expert, to the layman it suggests either deal is done or not happening… — Matt Williamson (@mtw2268) January 14, 2021