‘And so it begins’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Derby County fans react as midfielder poised to join fellow Championship side

1 hour ago

Derby County’s Duane Holmes is set to join Huddersfield Town on a permanent deal.

The American international has struggled for consistency since signing for the Rams, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, this is Derby’s last chance to get a fee for the player.

And, it has been confirmed that a switch to the Terriers, who Holmes started his career with, is ‘imminent’.

The 26-year-old has only featured in 14 games for the East Midlands outfit this season, scoring once, in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe back in November.

This announcement comes a day after it was reported that Derby are facing the threat of administration following Sheikh Khaled’s failure to finalise his proposed takeover of the Championship side.

Despite that, many fans can understand why the club are cashing in on Holmes, although a section of the support felt he had something to offer.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


