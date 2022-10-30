Anass Zaroury shares message with Burnley supporters after netting winner against Reading

Anass Zaroury has taken to Instagram to share a message with Burnley’s supporters following his side’s clash with Reading.

The Clarets managed to secure victory in dramatic fashion at Turf Moor as they retained their place at the top of the Championship standings.

Following a relatively uneventful first-half, Reading opened the scoring in the 56th minute as Tom Ince slotted an effort past Arijanet Muric.

Burnley delivered a positive response to this minor setback as they levelled proceedings via a strike from Manuel Benson.

Zaroury then scored what turned out to be the winning goal in stoppage-time as he headed home from Benson’s cross.

As a result of this victory, Burnley extended the gap between them and Queens Park Rangers, who are currently third in the league standings, to five points.

Vincent Kompany’s side will be looking to back up this triumph by securing a positive result in their showdown with Rotherham United on Wednesday.

Following his latest appearance for the Clarets, Zaroury decided to share a message with the club’s fans on Instagram.

The winger posted: “A big late winning goal!

“Great performance of all the players and what a pleasure to play and score in Turf Moor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anass Zaroury (@zaroury_)

The Verdict

Burnley clearly have an incredibly talented player on their hands as Zaroury has shown some real signs of promise for the club this season.

After producing a fantastic strike against Sunderland last weekend, the winger secured victory for the Clarets yesterday by scoring in stoppage-time.

As well as finding the back of the net in the club’s clash with Reading, Zaroury also provided two key passes for his team-mates as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.65.

Having been directly involved in four goals in 10 league appearances, the 21-year-old will be determined to add to this tally in Wednesday’s meeting with Rotherham.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency, Zaroury could go on to play a major role in Burnley’s push for promotion.

