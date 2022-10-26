Anass Zaroury sends message to Burnley supporters following Norwich City victory

Anass Zaroury has issued a message to Burnley supporters following the team’s victory over promotion rivals Norwich City on Tuesday night.

The winger performed well as the Clarets sealed all three points courtesy of a late Jay Rodriguez penalty.

The 21-year-old played 88 minutes of the victory and was excellent on the left flank, getting the better of the Canaries’ full-back Max Aarons on multiple occasions.

He has emerged as a key player in Vincent Kompany’s side in recent weeks, starting each of their last five league fixtures.

The Belgian winger praised the performance of his teammates and claimed that it was a huge victory for the side.

He also credited the home fans for their contribution to the atmosphere at Turf Moor for this midweek clash.

“Massive and important win +3,” wrote Zaroury, via Instagram.

“Great performance of the whole team!

“Fans you were unbelievable #UTC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anass Zaroury (@zaroury_)

The win has moved Burnley to top spot in the Championship while extending their unbeaten run to 14 games in the league.

Kompany’s side have now won four of their last five games to take up a place in the automatic promotion positions.

Up next for the Clarets is the visit of Reading to Turf Moor on 29th October.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Burnley players play for now?

1 of 24 1. Ben Mee Everton Fulham Crystal Palace Brentford

The Verdict

Zaroury is already proving to be an exceptionally talented player, with his eye-catching performances helping the team maintain this good run of form.

He has contributed two goals and one assist from nine league appearances so far.

This has seen his importance in recent weeks grow as he gets more and more comfortable with English football.

Burnley’s win on Tuesday laid down yet another marker of this squad’s promotion credentials, making them the in-form team of the division.